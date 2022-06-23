Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,325 in the last 365 days.

WEDC celebrates grand opening of MilliporeSigma Verona expansion

Grand opening of MilliporeSigma Verona expansion

MilliporeSigma celebrates the grand opening of its $65 million facility expansion in Verona.

$65 million project is expected to create 50 high-paying jobs

VERONA, WI. JUNE 23, 2022 — MilliporeSigma, a U.S.- and Canada-based industry-leading life sciences company that provides contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services, on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of its $65 million facility expansion in Verona, which is expected to create 50 new high-paying jobs.

The company’s expansion included a 70,000 square-foot highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) manufacturing facility and will increase the company’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing capacity.  The products produced in this facility address demand for critical cancer therapies.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has authorized up to $200,000 in performance-based state income tax credits for the project over a three-year period; the amount of credits the company receives will be contingent upon the number of jobs created.

“Wisconsin is proud to have innovative life science companies like MilliporeSigma that are reshaping the way science impacts our daily lives and health,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “This new facility is not only an investment in the region but a game-changer in supporting the treatment of cancer.”

“There is an increasing demand for the key components that we produce in our Verona facility due to their effectiveness against cancer at low doses. In specific applications, this can significantly reduce side effects for patients,” said Dirk Lange, Head of Life Science Services, MilliporeSigma. “This is a major milestone that we are extremely proud of as it doubles our production capacity to meet the demand for these critical components.”

With more than 30 years of contract development and manufacturing experience in the development and manufacturing of HPAPIs, linkers and mAbs, MilliporeSigma offers significant expertise in both clinical and commercial manufacturing. The company also has extensive experience in the development and production of viral vector, lipids, LNP and mRNA manufacturing — from pre-clinical to commercial — helping to streamline steps of drug development and production with a single, highly experienced partner. Additionally, BioReliance® contract testing services are integrated into the overall Services offering to further streamline the development path.

You just read:

WEDC celebrates grand opening of MilliporeSigma Verona expansion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.