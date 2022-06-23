WEDC celebrates grand opening of MilliporeSigma Verona expansion

MilliporeSigma celebrates the grand opening of its $65 million facility expansion in Verona.

$65 million project is expected to create 50 high-paying jobs

VERONA, WI. JUNE 23, 2022 — MilliporeSigma, a U.S.- and Canada-based industry-leading life sciences company that provides contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services, on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of its $65 million facility expansion in Verona, which is expected to create 50 new high-paying jobs.

The company’s expansion included a 70,000 square-foot highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) manufacturing facility and will increase the company’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing capacity. The products produced in this facility address demand for critical cancer therapies.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has authorized up to $200,000 in performance-based state income tax credits for the project over a three-year period; the amount of credits the company receives will be contingent upon the number of jobs created.

“Wisconsin is proud to have innovative life science companies like MilliporeSigma that are reshaping the way science impacts our daily lives and health,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “This new facility is not only an investment in the region but a game-changer in supporting the treatment of cancer.”

“There is an increasing demand for the key components that we produce in our Verona facility due to their effectiveness against cancer at low doses. In specific applications, this can significantly reduce side effects for patients,” said Dirk Lange, Head of Life Science Services, MilliporeSigma. “This is a major milestone that we are extremely proud of as it doubles our production capacity to meet the demand for these critical components.”

With more than 30 years of contract development and manufacturing experience in the development and manufacturing of HPAPIs, linkers and mAbs, MilliporeSigma offers significant expertise in both clinical and commercial manufacturing. The company also has extensive experience in the development and production of viral vector, lipids, LNP and mRNA manufacturing — from pre-clinical to commercial — helping to streamline steps of drug development and production with a single, highly experienced partner. Additionally, BioReliance® contract testing services are integrated into the overall Services offering to further streamline the development path.