California Dental Association and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance to dental care professionals

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading compliance solution provider Abyde announces partnership with California Dental Association and its 27,000 members.

California Dental Association (CDA) and Abyde’s recent decision aims to alleviate some of the unique challenges private practices face that impede their patient-first focus. Providers are often overlooking all that HIPAA requires and the time needed to manage and review associated policies and procedures. Abyde solves this problem by streamlining all the processes and taking the guesswork out of compliance.

The Abyde software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Already used by thousands of practices across the country, Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides practices through mandatory compliance requirements such as the implementation of risk management programs, training for doctors and staff, customized policy documentation, and more.

“California Dental Association is an excellent addition to our partners as we continue to grow,” said Matt DiBlasi, president of Abyde. “As we think about what is important to our customers, simplicity and transparency are at the forefront of everything we do. Knowing that CDA holds the same values for its members solidifies our partnership.”

“As a CDA Endorsed Service, Abyde will support our members with handling the business side of their practices, so they can focus on providing excellent dental care to their patients,” said Ariane Terlet, DDS, president of the California Dental Association.

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About California Dental Association

The California Dental Association is a nonprofit organization representing organized dentistry in California. Founded in 1870, CDA is committed to the success of our members in service to their patients and the public. CDA also contributes to the oral health of Californians through various comprehensive programs and advocacy. CDA’s membership consists of more than 27,000 dentists, making it the largest constituent of the American Dental Association. For more information, visit cda.org.

