Supply Chain Pressures to Persist in 2022

Jun 23, 2022

By Doug Baker, Vice President, Industry Relations, FMI
Supply chain professional

The food industry has seen its fair share of disruptions over the last two years and one thing is clear, supply chains remain under significant pressure. With added disturbances recently caused by the war in Ukraine, on-going COVID-19 policies, key ingredients and packaging supply shortages, global sourcing challenges, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions will be with us for an extended period of time.  

Building long-term capacity and resilience in the food industry supply chain is an imperative issue for retailers and suppliers alike. Collaboration and communication are key to determining root causes, addressing current roadblocks, and building roadmaps for supply chain recovery.

Trading partners working together towards an improved information sharing system across the supply chain can initiate a systemic reset of supply chain performance to reduce friction and restore product availability for the benefit of our consumers.

At the 2022 FMI Supply Chain Forum, October 18-20, 2022, in Arlington, VA, along with leading retailers and suppliers, we will explore the path to meaningful supply chain improvements by providing a forum to help improve conditions in the short and longer-term. Specific goals for the event include:

  • Restoring supply chain equilibrium.
  • Identifying root causes.
  • Sharing industry best practices and case studies.
  • Developing roadmaps to embed greater resilience in the system.

The event will focus on three key focus areas – Transportation & Logistics, Collaboration & Communication, Labor Shortage & Workforce Challenges. Attendees can expect deep dives on topics including:

  • Backhaul.
  • Public policy advocacy.
  • Digital visibility capabilities.
  • Bilateral transparency.
  • Restoring access to labor.
  • Enhancing industry reputation.

As an industry, we have a tremendous opportunity to learn from the past two years and apply these learnings to build a more resilient, transparent, collaborative system across the end-to end value chain.

Given the high degree of supply chain volatility and uncertainty, unlocking capacity is no easy step and requires breakthrough thinking and solutions, by leveraging enhanced transparency, predictability, and trust between trading partners to overcome these challenges. Learn more and register for the must-attend 2022 FMI Supply Chain Forum.

