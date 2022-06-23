Orthopedic Power Tools Market: Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools Segment is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

TMR Image

Orthopedic Power Tools Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopaedic Power Tools: Introduction

The branch of orthopedics in the medical field deals with the skeletal system and joints, muscles, and ligaments associated with it. Orthopedic surgeries have been playing a vital role in correction and prevention of disorders related to the skeletal system.

However, orthopedic surgery was revolutionized with the introduction of orthopedic surgical power tools. They are currently an integral part of modern operative orthopedics. Surgeons often use these electrically operated devices during surgeries in order to drill through bones and incorporate implants in respective holes.

A significant advantage of orthopedic power tools is that they enable surgeons to perform the same surgical procedures with greater pace, more precision, and higher accuracy

Key Drivers of Global Orthopaedic Power Tools Market

Perpetual prevalence of osteoporosis and a few other ailments play a major role in propelling the demand for orthopedic surgeries and eventually, power tools as well

Rise in geriatric population is driving the incidence of osteoporosis worldwide, especially in developing nations

Increase in incidences of fragile fractures in wrist, hip, and spine are further fueling the demand for orthopedic power tools. Technological and operational advancements in tool designs over the years is a major factor boosting the market.

Several governments and private authorities are increasingly promoting regulations regarding operating room supply standardization. This is also a key factor driving the power tools market.

Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of type, the global orthopedic power tools market can be classified into large bone orthopedic power tools, small bone orthopedic power tools, high-speed orthopedic power tools, and orthopedic reamers

The large bone orthopedic power tools segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to high usage of orthopedic power tools in large bone surgeries

Electric-powered Systems Segment to Lead Global Market

Based on technology, the global orthopedic power tools market can be divided into pneumatic-powered systems, electric-powered systems, and battery operated-powered systems.

The electric-powered systems segment is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period, as these tools are convenient and cost-effective

Hospitals to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of end-user, the global orthopedic power tools market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others

The hospitals segment is projected to account for major share of the global orthopedic power tools market by 2030 due to a large number of patients treated in hospitals for orthopedic surgeries

North America to Offer Significant Opportunities in Orthopaedic Power Tools Market

In terms of region, the global orthopedic power tools market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global orthopedic power tools market in 2019 owing to a significantly high demand for spinal and other orthopedic procedures in the region

Rise in cases of osteoporosis is also fueling the demand for orthopedic power tools in most developing economies in Asia Pacific. China, Australia, and Japan represent notable and rapidly growing markets in the region.

However, price sensitivity is influencing the rate of adoption orthopedic power tools in each regional market

Key Players Operating in Global Orthopaedic Power Tools Market

The global orthopedic power tools market is highly fragmented, with the presence of international and local players. Key players operating in the global orthopedic power tools market are:

ConMed Corporation

Medtronic

Stryker Inc.

Arthrex

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Misonix Inc.

Aesculap

Aygun Surgical Instruments

MedicMicro

Braun

OsteoMed

Brasseler USA

Stars Medical Devices

