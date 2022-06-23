EcommercePlatforms.com Launches their new website

Submit Release
We started this website because we found there was a growing need to find all the information you need to get started with ecommerce in one place”
— Mr. Ohad Ofek
NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Covid-19 and lockdowns took online stores and ecommerce platforms to the roof, there is a growing demand and thirst for ecommerce knowledge. Many people that started to work from home are looking to expand their income channels and thus need help in developing online businesses whether for selling physical or digital products. According to the latest research ecommerce transactions are predicted to reach $7.4 billion in 2025 thus making it one of the biggest industries on the planet.

Post-Covid there is still a steady growth and demand of people preferring to work from home, thus looking for a new stream of income online.
The options can be overwhelming, starting from choosing a niche, sourcing items to sell, and building a functional website that actually works.

"This is a very exciting time for our company," said Mr. Ohad Ofek, president of ecommerceplatforms.com. "We started this website because we found there was a growing demand, especially from young people, to find all the information you need to get started with ecommerce in one place, which is comprehensive on one hand, yet clear and easy to make use of on the other.
Our goal is to help prospective entrepreneurs and commerce enthusiasts, as well as existing online business owners, achieve their business goals."

The site includes updated information on the latest ecommerce platforms as well as in-depth comparisons of each platform. Visitors to the site can also find helpful guides on how to choose the right ecommerce platform for their business and tips on setting up and running an online store. The company is committed to providing the best possible information and resources to help businesses succeed online.

Mr. Ofek continues:
"Apart from our ongoing reviews and comparisons, we intend to add an ecommerce pedia and premium dedicated content from real-world experts so our readers can have access to the highest material and know-how available at any given moment. Some of the big names reviewed are Shopify, Wix, Square, and many more."

As online commerce continue to grow and software like Zoom has taken its place in our life the future of ecommerce and saas companies will continue to create new demand for knowledge and technology gaps that needs to be addressed.

Ohad Ofek
Ecommerce Platforms
info@ecommerceplatforms.com
