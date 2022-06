UZBEKISTAN, June 21 - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his state visit to Uzbekistan.

The Presidents held fruitful talks. Declaration of deepening strategic partnership and expanding comprehensive cooperation and many other documents were signed.

The leaders’ sincere dialogue continued in Khorezm.

After seeing off the distinguished guest at the airport, the President of Uzbekistan has returned to Tashkent.

Source: UzA