Bodega Hostels is back with a second location on the popular “Full Moon” Island of Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN, SURAT THANI, THAILAND, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality, the fourth largest hostel company in the world is further expanding in Koh Phangan with its new roadside location minutes away from their original location.

Lockdown is over and done with and it's time to reignite the party on the beautiful Island of Koh Phangan. Famous for its white sandy beaches, lush forests, scuba diving and snorkeling adventures, and let’s not forget the Full Moon Party. Koh Phangan is definitely top on the bucket list for backpackers all over the world because it checks all the boxes.

The island has a young and adventurous community made up of backpackers that thrive on exploration coupled with a high-energy party scene. In-between the iconic parties, the island has endless scenic views with breathtaking sunsets, clear water, and delicious and vast, local and international food options creating a vibe that is unparalleled.

Centrally located, Bodega is walking distance from the beautiful Thong Sala Beach, local food market vendors and shops and just a short drive from Haad Rin, where the Full Moon Party is hosted. The Hostel will consist of cozy private and shared rooms along with a bar area, restaurant and swimming pool. This becomes the second property in Koh Phangan as the demand and popularity of the island has taken off to new highs post lockdown.

"Opening a second location in Koh Phangan was a no-brainer for us and we are very pleased to be placed in a great location right next to our current Hostel. This is just the beginning of our post Covid efforts and we are excited to grow and continue growing our operations to many more locations across Asia and beyond." Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, owner of the Bodega Hostels, said.

Bodega Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush into 18 to 35 year old travelers, with properties and entertainment designed specifically around adventure, socializing, epic pub crawls and non-stop fun. When you stay at a Bodega Hostel, you become one of the tribe. Bodega is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the alternate accommodation sector, Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest growing Lifestyle brands with multiple properties owned or under contract across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. For Further information on Bodega please visit www.bodegahostels.com or check out @bodegahostels on Instagram. #JOINTHEFAM

