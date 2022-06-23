New Mugs From Florae & Snow for a Colorful Summer Tea Table
The new collection feature ceramic mugs in unique and colorful Scandinavian design, inspired by the lush nature of summer.
We should all have afternoon tea in summer. And it should be as colorful as the garden.”SWEDEN, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenny Nilsson from Florae & Snow has just released the brand new Painted Collection, and with 16 new mugs and matching greeting cards, this is the largest and most colorful release from the brand so far.
— Jenny Nilsson
The brand is known for creating nature inspired mugs with a whimsical touch to bring the beauty of the four seasons inside.
The collection is available in the Etsy store, floraeandsnow.com.
Each mug is carefully designed in a unique floral style that blends Scandinavian retro with abstract acrylic textures that make you feel the cozy vibes of afternoon tea, even in the height of summer.
Colors range from pastel pinks, to midnight blue, to suit every tablescape.
Two sizes are available, which are the standard mug sizes 11 oz and 15 oz, priced between $24 to $27. The 15 oz size has proved especially popular for enjoying the art, as well as a large cup of tea and coffee.
As popular gifts, her collection also includes personalization by adding a name to the mug, and matching greeting cards.
Each individual mug has its own name, like Blushing Tea, Painted Night, and Cat Canopy.
Jenny is excited to welcome her fans to the new product line collection they’ve been requesting.
Jenny Nilsson
Florae & Snow
jenny@floraeandsnow.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other