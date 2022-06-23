SMART and Kooth Partner to Provide New, Free Mental Health and SEL Resources
At ISTE Live 22 in New Orleans from June 26-29, SMART will showcase its new mental health and SEL resources alongside the Kooth team, and will also share accessible, free PD and training sessions open to any attendee.
SMART Technologies’ Lumio empowers teachers to easily integrate social-emotional learning and mental wellness resources into daily lessons with content that is interactive and uniquely engaging for students.
Inequities in access and professional development have also created barriers for teachers to implement social-emotional learning (SEL) components - including support for mental health - into their everyday lessons. However, global edtech company, SMART Technologies, recognized this gap and is now providing free, integrated SEL activities, empowering educators to easily create comprehensive lessons from its digital learning platform, Lumio™.
In an industry-first partnership, SMART combined forces with Kooth, a leading digital mental health and wellbeing platform, applying its interactivity and engagement expertise to Kooth’s clinically proven mental wellbeing content and activities. These resources are available today in Lumio, with the first set of resources focusing on the science of stress, kindness and mindfulness. In addition, schools will also have the option to enroll their student populations in Kooth’s online platform, augmenting their mental health resource capacity.
“As a company, we have always worked to deliver solutions that boost engagement, particularly between students and teachers,” shared Nicholas Svensson, CEO of SMART Technologies. “We are thrilled to offer educators the ability to quickly find and create lessons that support SEL skill development through Lumio. We hope these resources ease the burden many teachers feel incorporating social-emotional skill development with other elements of their curriculum.”
Kevin Winters, Kooth’s North American General manager notes that, “Having content that is engaging and easy for teachers and students to connect to is vital. Lumio’s simple platform will help us get important resources and proven, validated supports in the hands of more teachers and students at this critical time.”
At ISTE Live 22 in New Orleans from June 26-29, SMART will showcase these new resources alongside the Kooth team, and will also share accessible, free PD and training sessions open to any attendee. Topics include:
● How to easily embed games, collaborative activities and social and emotional components into any lesson a teacher already has
● How teachers can save time by combining multiple apps or resources (i.e. Google slides, PDFs and more) into one interactive lesson
● How to spark critical conversation and empathy using game-based activities
● How Lumio seamlessly integrates with existing platforms, such as Google, to support an active, engaged classroom while making lesson planning more streamlined
● How SMART brought additional partners to the table to support SEL and mental wellbeing in the education sector, such as moozoom, which helps elementary students learn how to handle everyday challenges
“Educators and students all around the world use Lumio every day,” noted Svensson. “With these partnerships and advancements in our technology, we look forward to supporting even more of them with this latest rollout of SEL and mental health-specific content.”
Educators can sign up for a free Lumio™ account by visiting www.lum.io. School and district leaders interested in learning more about Lumio can also visit www.lum.io for more information.
About SMART Technologies Inc.
SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interconnected solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. The first SMART Board launched in 1991, and has continued to innovate through SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and through Lumio™, the award-winning cloud-based learning software. With a full range of products used by millions of educators and students around the world, SMART creates connections that matter. To learn more, visit smarttech.co.
About Kooth
Kooth is the UK's leading digital mental health platform. Their mission is to provide accessible and safe spaces for everyone to achieve better mental health. Their platform is clinically robust and accredited to provide a range of therapeutic support and interventions. All of their services are predicated on easy access to make early intervention and prevention a reality.
Kooth provides a pre-moderated community together with an extensive library of peer and professional created content, alongside access to experienced online counsellors; this is all delivered within a clinically robust safeguarding and governance framework. There are no thresholds for support and no waiting lists. Currently, Kooth sees over 4,000 logins a day.
Kooth is the only digital mental health provider to hold a UK-wide accreditation from the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP).
In 2021, Kooth was named ‘Best Newcomer’ at the European Mediscience Awards, winner in the category of ‘Tech for Good’ at the UK Tech Awards and recognized as the ‘HealthTech Pioneer of the Year’ at the UK Business Tech Awards for its role in ‘Supporting the Nation's Mental Health’.
