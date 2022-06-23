Strategies For Global Surgical Sutures and Staples Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Surgical Sutures and Staples Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Surgical Sutures and Staples Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the surgical sutures and staples market size is expected to grow from $11.1 billion in 2021 to $12.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The global surgical suture and staple market size is then expected to grow to $16.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The increase in the number of surgical procedures across the globe is an important driver for the surgical sutures and staples market growth.

The surgical sutures and staples market consists of sales of surgical sutures and staples and related services. Surgical sutures and staples are medical devices used by surgeons to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels, or any other tissues together after they have been severed during surgery. Sutures and staples hold incised body parts together until they are completely healed.

Global Surgical Sutures and Staples Market Trends

The use of disposable surgical sutures and staple devices is an emerging trend in the surgical sutures and staples market. This is mainly due to heightened concerns regarding communicable infections associated with the use of reusable sutures and staple devices for surgeries. Disposable surgical sutures and staple devices are designed in such a way that they are discarded after one use and cannot be reused. In this regard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides protocols to prevent the spread of pathogens and promotes the use of disposable devices.

Global Surgical Sutures and Staples Market Segments

The global surgical sutures and staples market is segmented:

By Type: Surgical Sutures, Surgical Staples

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics

By Surgical Suture: Absorbable, Non-Absorbable

By Surgical Staple: Disposable Surgical Staplers, Reusable Surgical Staplers

By Geography: The surgical sutures and staples global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Surgical Sutures and Staples Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surgical sutures and staples market outlook, surgical sutures and staples market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the surgical sutures and staples global market, surgical sutures and staples global market share, surgical sutures and staples global market segments and geographies, surgical sutures and staples market players, surgical sutures and staples global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The surgical sutures and staples global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Surgical Sutures and Staples Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Alcon Laboratories Inc, and Dextera Surgical Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

