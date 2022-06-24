CARPL.ai Joins Stanford Affiliates Program to Expand Deployment of Medical Imaging AI in the Clinical Realm
We are excited to formalize our relationship with CARPL.ai and look forward to our affiliation with them.”STANFORD, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARPL.ai, a technology platform that connects Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and healthcare providers announced their participation in Stanford University’s prestigious Industry Affiliates Program through the Stanford Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging (AIMI).
— Curt Langlotz, Professor of Radiology & Director of Stanford AIMI
The announcement came as part of Stanford AIMI Symposium 2022, one of the world’s leading conferences on AI in medicine. The 3rd annual symposium was a hybrid event, held both in person at Stanford and live streamed for online attendees.
Curt Langlotz, Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Informatics and Director of Stanford AIMI, said, “AIMI faculty have been working with CARPL for almost three years, including our most recent work on cryptographic inferencing for AI models. We are excited to formalize our relationship with CARPL.ai and look forward to our affiliation with them.”
Speaking at the AIMI symposium, Dr. Vidur Mahajan, Chief Executive Officer of CARPL.ai, said, “Stanford is the undoubted leader in the field, having sparked the AI in imaging revolution by publishing some of the first research, and open sourcing some of the first datasets in medical imaging. We consider it our privilege to be part of their ecosystem.”
As the number of AI applications coming into the clinical realm increases, it is becoming nearly impossible for healthcare providers to access, assess and then integrate these solutions into their clinical workflows. CARPL bridges this gap by acting as an intermediary platform for development, testing, and distribution of these AI applications.
“CARPL is unique in the combined capabilities that the platform offers – their data management, search, cohort creation, annotation, validation and deployment modules provide a holistic approach to translation of AI models into the clinic. We look forward to a successful long-term partnership. It will be exciting to see how CARPL supports researchers and clinicians.”, said Johanna Kim, Executive Director of Stanford AIMI.
About CARPL.ai
CARPL is an end-to-end technology platform for the development, testing, and distribution of medical imaging AI applications in clinical workflows. Used by some of the world’s top AI researchers and health systems, it connects AI applications and healthcare providers helping improve access, affordability, and quality of medical care. More Information: www.carpl.ai
About the Stanford AIMI Center
The Stanford Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging (AIMI) was established in 2018 with the primary mission to solve clinically important problems in medicine using AI. Drawing on Stanford’s interdisciplinary expertise in clinical medical imaging, bioinformatics, statistics, electrical engineering, and computer science, the AIMI Center supports the development, evaluation and dissemination of new AI methods applied across the medical imaging life cycle. Its mission is to develop and support transformative medical AI applications and the latest in applied computational and biomedical imaging research to advance patient health. More info: https://aimi.stanford.edu
