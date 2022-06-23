Submit Release
Europe Biostimulants Market 2021-2026: Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Future Scope

Europe Biostimulants Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Biostimulants Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the europe biostimulants market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Biostimulants are defined as microbe-based agricultural chemicals that promote the organic growth of plants and minimize dependency on fertilizers. They are made with plant hormones, various active ingredients like humic and fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace elements, polysaccharides, microorganisms, etc. Biostimulants improve nutrient availability, environmental stress tolerance, plant metabolism and chlorophyll production, soil fertility, etc. As a result, they are widely used as safer alternatives to harmful agrochemicals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Europe Biostimulants Market Trends:

The expanding agriculture industry, along with escalating concerns towards soil sustainability and environmental safety, are primarily catalyzing the demand for biostimulants in Europe. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent regulations by the European Union (EU) to encourage organic farming practices and ensure ecological safety is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness among individuals towards the adverse health effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers is also strengthening the regional market. Furthermore, growing food consumption levels and the declining availability of fertile land areas are promoting their widespread adoption across European countries. Several other factors, such as continuous innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of agricultural sciences, will further continue to drive the biostimulants market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Europe Biostimulants Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end-user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Acid-based

Humic Acid
Fulvic Acid
Amino Acid

Extract-based

Seaweed Extract
Other Plant Extracts
Others
Microbial Soil Amendments
Chitin & Chitosan
Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamentals
Oilseeds and Pulses
Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry
Liquid

Breakup by Origin:

Natural
Synthetic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct
Indirect

Breakup by Application:

Foliar Treatment
Soil Treatment
Seed Treatment

Breakup by End-User:

Farmers
Research Organizations
Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Europe Biostimulants Market 2021-2026: Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Future Scope

