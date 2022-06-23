Europe Biostimulants Market 2021-2026: Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Future Scope
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Biostimulants Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the europe biostimulants market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Biostimulants are defined as microbe-based agricultural chemicals that promote the organic growth of plants and minimize dependency on fertilizers. They are made with plant hormones, various active ingredients like humic and fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace elements, polysaccharides, microorganisms, etc. Biostimulants improve nutrient availability, environmental stress tolerance, plant metabolism and chlorophyll production, soil fertility, etc. As a result, they are widely used as safer alternatives to harmful agrochemicals.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Europe Biostimulants Market Trends:
The expanding agriculture industry, along with escalating concerns towards soil sustainability and environmental safety, are primarily catalyzing the demand for biostimulants in Europe. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent regulations by the European Union (EU) to encourage organic farming practices and ensure ecological safety is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness among individuals towards the adverse health effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers is also strengthening the regional market. Furthermore, growing food consumption levels and the declining availability of fertile land areas are promoting their widespread adoption across European countries. Several other factors, such as continuous innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of agricultural sciences, will further continue to drive the biostimulants market growth in the region over the forecast period.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-biostimulants-market/requestsample
Europe Biostimulants Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end-user.
Breakup by Product Type:
Acid-based
Humic Acid
Fulvic Acid
Amino Acid
Extract-based
Seaweed Extract
Other Plant Extracts
Others
Microbial Soil Amendments
Chitin & Chitosan
Others
Breakup by Crop Type:
Cereals and Grains
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamentals
Oilseeds and Pulses
Others
Breakup by Form:
Dry
Liquid
Breakup by Origin:
Natural
Synthetic
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Direct
Indirect
Breakup by Application:
Foliar Treatment
Soil Treatment
Seed Treatment
Breakup by End-User:
Farmers
Research Organizations
Others
Breakup by Country:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2UVDFud
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
Natural Rubber Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
GCC Aluminium Powder Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gdQwzc
Japan Aluminium Powder Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sqEck3
Denim Finishing Agents Market Report: https://bit.ly/2V4V9UV
Europe Barium Carbonate Market Report: https://bit.ly/3k82XPh
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Report: https://bit.ly/3mU7zc0
Europe Citric Acid Market Report: https://bit.ly/2ZitLoB
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here