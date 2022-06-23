Parablu Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Certification
This certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting both internal and external information while building trust through rigorous control processes and proactive risk management.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu, an award-winning provider of Data Security and Resiliency solutions today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit and achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification.
The SOC 2 information security standard, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) is an audit report on the evaluation of controls relevant to the trust services criteria areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
As part of the SOC 2 audit process, Parablu was assessed by teams of licensed, third-party, information technology and security specialists using the AICPA’s guidelines. This certification confirms that Parablu's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have all been formally assessed for optimum information security standards.
"Parablu's data security and resiliency solutions are the lifeblood for the businesses that our clients and partners run across the globe. This demands integrity and trust in our security, controls, and risk management systems, as well as stringent compliance to global security standards," said Anand Prahlad, CEO, and Founder of Parablu. "By achieving this certification, not only do we demonstrate our alignment with industry standards followed by world-class organizations, it also demonstrates our commitment to protecting both internal and external information while building trust through rigorous control processes and proactive risk management."
Achieving SOC 2 Compliance certification is an affirmation to Parablu's customers and partners that the company’s commitment to the assurance of data security and privacy is stronger than ever. This important milestone confirms their ongoing commitment to view security as the foundation upon which its products are built and upon which trust with its customers is earned and maintained.
About Parablu
Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions helps enterprises achieve data security and resiliency in the cloud as well as with on-premises environments. Parablu provides a range of solutions designed to protect and keep business data safe. These products include BluVault – a suite of powerful and secure data backup solutions and BluSync™ – a suite of solutions designed for managed file transfer, secure collaboration, and file services.
