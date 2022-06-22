THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022
Suspensions (4 bills)
- House Amendment to S. 2089 – Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)
- H.R. 5407 – Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Through Campus Planning Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Education and Labor)
- H.R. 6493 – Campus Prevention and Recovery Services for Students Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Leger Fernandez – Education and Labor)
- H.R. 6411 – STRONG Veterans Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. The Rule also makes in order the following amendments:
Jackson-Lee Amendment
Maloney, Sean Amendment
Tlaib Amendment
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Possible Postponed Suspensions (7 votes)
- H.R. 7174 – National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5274 – PREVENT ACT of 2021 (Rep. Joyce (OH) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 1934 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Con.Res. 59 – Condemning the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and standing with the people of Sudan (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 720 – Calling for stability and the cessation of violence and condemning ISIS-affiliated terrorist activity in northern Mozambique, including the Cabo Delgado Province, and for other purposes (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Con.Res. 45 – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 892 – Calling on the Government of the Republic of Rwanda to release Paul Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)