Latin Superstar Lokixximo Releases Music Video For ‘Ella Ta bien’, Filmed In Dominican Republic
Lokixximo fires up the Summer With ‘Ella Ta Bien’ Music Video filmed in the beautiful Dominican Republic.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTV Tr3's Latin superstar, rapper and songwriter, Lokixximo releases a new reggaetón music video for his single entitled “Ella Ta Bien, becoming quickly a YouTube favorite due to its trippy video production & ultra-hyped lyrics about ladies feeling confident and beautiful. The infectious song & music video is a modern-day dembow fused with Brazilian Funk & House produced by one Dominican Republic super producers Nitido El Nintendo.
The "Ella Ta Bien" music video debuted with over 150,000 views in YouTube, filmed in one of most beautiful mountains in Santo Domingo, and choreographed by one of best female dance teams in the country delivering an amazing performance with worldwide appeal. Powered by an unshakable beat, he serves up thrilling verses before dropping an immediately super catchy chorus, while the video continues a tradition of party life visuals for Lokixximo with a full fun pool party scene , sexy dance moves, wild urban-fashion and nonstop adrenaline.
Lokixximo is widely recognized for leading and elevating the local New York Reggaetón scene into a cultural and musical phenomenon with his first worldwide hit "Noche Europea" featuring Dj Mesta , which premiered in the Top 10 MTV Tr3's music video charts, fueling an explosion in popularity around the world. With a career that transcends language, geography and demographics, remaining one of the most influential names in the New York Latin Urban scene.
"Ella Ta Bien" becomes Lokixximo first project teaming up with Dominican super producer Nitido El Nintendo, the song debuted at No. 3 on the Dj Latino Hot Latin Songs chart and has become a DJ favorite in nightclubs, and now with the new music video trending in social media, this is looking to be his best release to date, a straight party anthem with all the crossover potential to top charts nationwide.
Watch the official music video below:
