Ashley, Roopler’s AI-driven automated assistant, helps real estate agents convert cold leads into closed deals

Roopler’s Ashley is an intelligent assistant designed to help real estate professionals do what other lead systems can’t—revive and cultivate cold leads.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- How Ashley Helps Real Estate ProfessionalsOver the past decade, the cost of buying online leads has surged, and so has the competition. Leads that once cost just a few dollars now cost hundreds of dollars. There are also more real estate agents competing for fewer leads in a historically low inventory market. Fortunately, Ashley has a solution.With Ashley’s help, agents, brokers, and teams can revive previously purchased or found leads whether they are six months old or ten years old.“For years, I’ve been looking for a platform designed to help organize, revive, and convert old leads,” explains Roopler ’s co-founder Kevin Markarian, a top-selling agent and established broker based in California. “Because no one else was building this platform, I eventually teamed up with digital marketing expert Roop Gill to do it myself. That’s how Ashley came into the world, and now, we’re excited to be sharing Ashley with real estate professionals across the country.”The Ashley DifferenceWhen you subscribe to Roopler’s Ashley, you’ll feel like you’re onboarding a highly knowledgeable new team member. Best of all, Ashley works 24/7 to help you find and nurture customers and, ultimately, close more deals. With Ashley, agents can:- Recover value: Revives cold leads to convert previous investments into earnings.- Save time: Ashley does the talking and research, creating detailed dossiers on prospective clients, while agents focus on doing everything else, including showing properties and closing deals.- Save money: As the cost of buying new leads continues to rise on established portal sites, the cost of revising leads with Ashley is highly affordable; agents pay just 90 cents per lead provided and just $4 for any lead that is verified (i.e., receives an affirmative response from a customer).Praise from Industry LeadersGiovanni Santa Ana, Associate Broker at Move4Free Realty, is enthusiastic about Ashley’s ability to engage potential buyers and sellers: “Ashley is awesome, and the way Ashley interacts is very professional. She gets people to interact, and that’s all we want. Once someone is interacting, you can pick up the phone and connect.”Eric Pearson, President of Pearson Smith Realty, agrees that Ashley is a great addition to any team. “At the end of that AI conversation, some people may be thinking, ‘get me back with Ashley because we were having a great conversation!’” says Pearson. “The dialogue is continuous and gets very in-depth and pulls a lot of information, so when the agent does jump in, you already know exactly what is going on, and it is like it has been converted for you.”For more information contact:

How To Revive Real Estate Leads with Ashley, Roopler's AI-Driven Lead Revival and Nurturing Solution