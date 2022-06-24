CELEBRATE FOURTH of JULY AT THE BACONER
Tips for The 74 Million Americans Grilling on Independence Day— Save 15% on The Baconer’s Grill Picks: XXL Bacon Steaks, Ground Bacon, Smoked Bacon Sausage
The Secret Ingredient Smash Burger recipe will get bacon-umami-rich burger juices flowing and deliver something as spectacular as the fireworks on the 4th!”EMERYVILLE, CA, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fourth of July is just two weeks out, and The Baconer is here to help commemorate the occasion! Afterall, what is the Fourth of July without taking grilling to the next level! The Baconer—the craft producer leading innovation beyond the bacon aisle—today unveiled its” Fourth of July Favorites” with special savings on bacon boxes and five tips to ensure fireworks of flavors last all summer long!
— The Baconer
Starting today, The Baconer is offering a 15% site-wide sale on all of the company’s artisan products—hand-crafted in the USA—including fan favorites: award-winning XXL Bacon Steaks, Ground Bacon (who wants a Smash Burger?), and Smoked Bacon Sausages! Use code: FIREWORKS at checkout* and place orders by 11:59 pm Pacific Time to ensure delivery by the 4th. (*Does not apply to gift certificates, merchandise or virtual classes)
The Baconer Recommends The Secret Ingredient Smash Burger!
Over 74 million Americans are planning to grill out for the 4th of July with burgers and steak leading as the most popular grill-worthy foods. (Source: Ag Fact from AgHires, 2022). And, according to NRF's Annual 2022 Independence Day Spending Survey, 84% of consumers plan to celebrate Independence day this year, with more than 50% of consumers doing this at cookouts, BBQs and picnics. So, what’s topping the grill this year? The Secret Ingredient Smash Burger. The secrets to this decadent burger are Ground Bacon mixed right in with the beef and a smashingly fun cooking technique that’ll have friends and family fiercely guarding the secret recipe or singing it from the rooftops for all to hear. So, grab some Ground Bacon, a few napkins (or maybe a whole roll of paper towels), and get to a grill.
5 Top BBQ Tips
With grilling and the fourth now front and center, hosting gatherings, bbqs, and cookouts with friends and family is top of mind. Five Easy Tips To Throwing The Best Backyard BBQ from The Baconer will also add to the fun of celebrating summer!
About The Baconer
Situated in the epicenter of farm-to-table cuisine, The Baconer is creating new ways to enjoy America's favorite food—bacon—for today’s generation of home cooks, chefs and photo-snapping foodies. We’ve perfected a collection of craft bacon and related products that offer something genuinely unique and inspires our customers to cook absurdly delicious meals. Our team of food enthusiasts prioritizes high-quality responsible sourcing and exceptional ingredients to craft our richly-flavored products. With specialty items like award-winning XXL Bacon Steaks, Smoked Lardons, Ground Bacon, Small Batch Bacon Strips, all-natural bacon rubs, and virtual cooking experiences, we put you in control of your own culinary adventure. Based in Emeryville, CA, our hand-crafted products are available online and at select retail locations nationwide. The Baconer has partnered with leading brands including Eataly, Food52 and Good Eggs. For more information on The Baconer visit thebaconer.com, and join our #BaconFam on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest.
Built-In Bacon aka. Secret Ingredient Smash Burger