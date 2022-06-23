Virginia Based, SourceEnergy Capital to launch USD $750 Million Fund
The Fund focuses on the ethical extraction of Lithium and Battery metals for Electric Vehicles and high-capacity StorageNEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, NEWPORT NEWS, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SourceEnergy Capital is launching its brand-new Headquarters at the Tech Center Research Park in Newport News, Virginia on July 1, 2022. SourceEnergy’s flagship SE2 fund will adopt a clean energy investment strategy focused on scalable production of Lithium and other critical battery metals needed to power Electric Vehicles. This multi-mineral fund will support environmentally friendly mining, create economic development within underserved and minority communities, reduce harmful mineral waste and increase America’s energy security and strategic-mineral supply chains.
SourceEnergy Sustainable Energy (SE2) Fund will invest in global mineral assets, ethical mining technologies, domestic processing facilities, energy optimization tech, sustainable energy solutions, energy research and development, mineral-backed asset digitization, and areas of national importance related to energy security and stable supply chains.
"We believe energy independence through the ethical mining of Lithium, and the development of new energy storage and distribution technologies, will be one of the immediate opportunities for investment to support the increasing demand for clean energy,” said Dr. Jay Bose, CEO of SourceEnergy. “Over 70% of the strategy will initially be allocated within the United States, however the fund will invest globally, starting in Chile, which has over 37% of the world’s Lithium reserves”.
The fund seeks to generate strong financial returns via long-term capital deployment for its Investors, generate equitable wealth and economic development for minority and underserved Communities, and deliver energy security to the United States. SE2 seeks partnerships with select institutional funds, private investors, endowments, foundations, government agencies, and venture partners to raise $750 million over the next 3 years. SE2 has already secured over $100 million in capital in partnership with Advanced Capital, for launch on July 1st, 2022.
“Mining inevitably harms the soil, water and air. Its impact increasingly affects communities and their livelihoods, the local flora and fauna. Juxtaposing mineral asset extraction with environmental stewardship, mining revenues with economic development of underserved communities, and transitioning from fossil fuels to clean renewable energy are core principles at SourceEnergy that we are proud of”, said Dr. Oliver Jones, Chairman of SourceEnergy.
SE2 fund invests 10% of its assets into SourceEnergy Foundation (SEF), which in partnership with Hampton University, Virginia Tech, HBCU’s and the National and Aeronautical Space Agency (NASA), has developed a complete ecosystem for “Stem to Commercialization” (StemCommTM) program to identify, develop, fund and implement education, health, economic mobility for low-income communities globally.
SourceEnergy Capital is working with policymakers and leaders to develop Americas Lithium Energy Security Act (LESA) at federal and state levels to bring the United States towards greater resilience in energy security and reduced reliance on foreign mineral supply-chains.
