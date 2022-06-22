Contract awarded for Old Skeena Bridge rehabilitation

CANADA, June 22 - Repairs and upgrades coming soon to the Old Skeena Bridge will rehabilitate the historic structure and maintain a safe crossing over the Skeena River.

“Our government is making this important investment in Terrace to ensure that the Old Skeena Bridge continues to be a safe and reliable crossing for people in the region for decades to come,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “In addition to being an important crossing, this bridge is an important local landmark and a recognized heritage site, and we’re very pleased to be able to extend its life through this rehab work.”

Gitga’at Park Derochie Industrial Services Inc. has been awarded a $22.6-million contract to rehabilitate the bridge. This work includes a full paint recoating, steelwork structural repairs, bearing replacements and sidewalk upgrades.

The Old Skeena Bridge was opened to the public on July 21, 1925, and spans more than 300 metres across the Skeena River. A major reconstruction took place in 1953.

“The Old Skeena Bridge provides our community with an important alternate crossing for the Skeena River,” said Carol Leclerc, mayor of Terrace. “With this rehabilitation work, residents can be assured the bridge is safe and secure.”

Work is scheduled to begin in summer and the rehabilitation is planned to be complete in fall 2023.

For the safety of drivers and workers, the bridge will be closed to traffic while the work is carried out, but is expected to be reopened during a winter work shutdown. Drivers will be able to use the Dudley Bridges as an alternate route to cross the Skeena River.

A scaffolding containment system around the bridge will protect the environment and prevent debris falling into the Skeena River while the work is ongoing. Fishing access will remain open and boat access will be accommodated with signage detailing any restrictions.

Drivers are asked to drive according to conditions, obey traffic personnel and signs, and observe posted speed limits.

