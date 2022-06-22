Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,888 in the last 365 days.

Highway 1 resurfacing through Duncan begins

CANADA, June 22 - Crews will begin resurfacing Highways 1 and 18 in the Duncan area this week, improving safety and efficiency for travellers and the movement of goods.

Highway 1 northbound from Miller Road to Drinkwater Road will be resurfaced, while the northbound segment from Drinkwater Road to Mays Road will receive patch repairs. Highway 18 between Highway 1 and Somenos Road will also be resurfaced.

Work on Highway 18 is scheduled to begin on June 24, 2022. Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place for the duration of this portion of the project, which is expected to wrap up by the end of July.

Work on Highway 1 will begin in July and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize traffic disruption. One lane will remain open in both directions throughout the work to maintain traffic flow. Minor delays of five to 10 minutes should be expected while equipment is manoeuvred into place.

Duncan-based O.K. Industries Ltd. will undertake the nearly $6.5-million project, which is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and to follow the direction of traffic-control personnel.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, visit: www.DriveBC.ca or @DriveBC on Twitter.

You just read:

Highway 1 resurfacing through Duncan begins

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.