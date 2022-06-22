New homes coming for women and children in Terrace

CANADA, June 22 - Women and children leaving violence will soon have access to new safe and secure homes as construction begins on a 22-unit second-stage housing development in Terrace.

“Women and children should never have to worry about finding a place to turn to when they leave an abusive situation,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “This new development will provide a safe and secure place for women and children to recover and rebuild their lives.”

The Province, through BC Housing, partnered with Ksan House Society to build the three-storey wood-frame building with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The development will also include a secure green space and play area.

"Having a safe place to call home is crucial for all families and children in British Columbia,” said Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “Having a home with supports such as crisis counselling is essential for women and children leaving violence so they can start the long process of healing and rebuilding their lives.”

The development will provide women and their children the opportunity to seamlessly move from the society’s transition house in Terrace to these new second-stage homes.

Second-stage housing provides short-term accommodation with on-site supports for women and their dependent children leaving violence. Residents typically live in the units for six to 18 months before moving to more permanent housing.

“This second-stage housing project will be instrumental in providing women and their children experiencing violence in our community with safe, affordable housing options,” said Amanda Owens, executive director, Ksan House Society. “Without second-stage housing, women are often left with no suitable place to live and end up returning to abusive partners or living in homelessness.”

Rental rates will be calculated at 30% of the residents’ income or the provincial shelter rate for those who are receiving income or disability assistance.

"Access to safe, affordable housing is vital for our community members who are most in need,” said Carol Leclerc, mayor of Terrace. “Projects like this can make a huge difference in the lives of women and their children when they are faced with challenging situations, and the City of Terrace is pleased to see such an important project underway in our community."

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 34,000 affordable homes that are either complete or underway for people in B.C., including approximately 350 in Terrace.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is investing approximately $13.4 million from the Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund for the project and will provide approximately $369,000 in annual operating funding.

The Women’s Transition Housing Fund is a $734-million investment over 10 years to build and operate 1,500 transition housing, second-stage housing and long-term housing spaces for women and children leaving violence.

As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed for safety reasons.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online at: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/