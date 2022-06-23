Dr. David Samadi: Formidable Health Challenges Men Face
Men are traditionally seen as the stronger sex, but statistically, women tend to outlive men.
Dr. David Samadi, author of The Ultimate MANual, learned early on in his career that taking care of men is challenging. That's because many men often neglect their health when life gets busy. When they see a doctor, they are often in and out of the exam room within minutes. They provide few specifics and usually answer questions with a simple yes or no. They often figure that the less time spent perched on the exam table, the better.
Dr. Samadi's background as a men’s health expert, urologic oncologist, and prostate cancer surgeon has allowed him to invest his time and energy into supporting excellent healthcare for men of all ages. Men deserve information on preventing disease, reducing healthcare costs, and having easy access to quality healthcare.
"I’ve seen over the years that men face four significant health challenges, exclaimed Dr. Samadi. "However, men can overcome these challenges. But, if they don't, a man’s lack of health care can quickly turn for the worse."
Here are the health challenges Dr. Samadi sees daily and his advice on how to help men make changes:
1. Men putting off seeing their doctor
Men’s avoidance of medical help is legendary. A 2019 survey came to this same conclusion. Seventy-two percent of men prefer household chores over going to a doctor; sixty-five percent relied on self-diagnosis; twenty percent were not completely forthcoming with medical information, and thirty-six percent ignored advice on healthy eating or lifestyle changes.
Dr. Samadi wants men to know that ignoring health problems will not make them go away.
Over the years, Dr. Samadi has stated that women are men’s best health allies. From taking better care of themselves to starting a conversation with the man in their life about their health, women can help pave the way by advocating for men’s health and wellness.
2. Suffering in silence with mental health issues
Mental health problems among men have been called the “silent crisis.” It’s not uncommon for depression to go unnoticed in men. Men are stoic by nature. Their most profound thoughts and feelings are tightly bound, rarely admitting they are struggling. Unfortunately, men suffering with mental health issues may resort to engaging in risky behavior, such as drug or alcohol use, which can lead to devastating consequences.
Know the signs of depression in men. A display of care and concern is a start toward opening the door to improving their mental outlook. Talk to them, suggest getting help from a mental health professional, and go with them if asked.
3. Fearing prostate cancer
As a prostate cancer surgeon and urologist oncologist, Dr. Samadi is happy to say prostate cancer is no longer a disease men refuse to discuss. However, years ago, that wasn’t the case. Talking about prostate cancer was taboo. Discussing men’s “private parts,” erectile dysfunction, loss of sex drive, and urinary control were topics even men refused to acknowledge. Fear drove the narrative.
However, things have changed. Now, many men openly talk about their diagnosis and have plenty of resources at their fingertips to learn about the disease. Thankfully, today, prostate cancer’s long-term prognosis has never been better. Today, men diagnosed early on with the disease have a remarkable 98 percent survival rate. Significant improvements in promoting early detection, better treatments, and new medications have made prostate cancer a disease the vast majority of men will survive.
But, here’s the deal: Surviving prostate cancer means knowing the signs and symptoms, knowing whether or not men have a family history of the disease, and are they proactive by having a yearly PSA test starting at age 40. Preventative care saves lives, including men who are regularly screened for prostate cancer.
4. Forgoing healthy lifestyle choices
Ideally, good health habits start early in life. This establishes a lifelong foundation setting up a greater likelihood of dodging serious chronic health conditions such as heart disease or type 2 diabetes. But, life is about choices, and men often choose to ignore this message. Frequent poor food choices, lack of exercise, too many late nights, excessive drinking of alcohol, smoking, or illegal drug use only harm their health.
Men live shorter lives than women. The longevity gender gap is eye-opening. To help close this gap, shining a spotlight on men’s health is a start. Then, one day at a time, encourage men to live healthier lives. That's why Dr. Samadi strongly believes, that men, who take control of their health and well-being, will see real progress being made.
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
