COMCO Wellness Announces Brndless Assorted Gummies Made With 100% Reusable Packaging
New environmentally conscious Brndless Assorted Gummies are the edible of choice this summer
We saw an opportunity to not add to that trash by putting leftover packaging to good use and keeping it out of the landfills,”CONCORD, MICHIGAN, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMCO Wellness is proud to announce the launch of Brndless (pronounced brand-less) Assorted Gummies to the Michigan market this summer. These 10-piece packs of edibles are made from 100 percent reused packaging and are on a limited run at select dispensaries across the state of Michigan.
“We saw an opportunity to not add to that trash by putting leftover packaging to good use and keeping it out of the landfills,” says COMCO Wellness President Eric Franco.
The name Brndless came from the idea that COMCO Wellness had all this new product, reused packaging but no name to call it.
This assorted gummy pack comes in various flavors, including blue raspberry, watermelon, peach, pineapple, and green apple, ensuring the experience is enjoyable and packaged in reused materials.
Edibles provide a unique type of cerebral high that makes sense for the non-smoker. With an extended release, Brndless Assorted Gummies provide a different alternative for those who want more choice and control over their experience.
With only 10,000 units made available in Michigan, Brndless Assorted Gummies are only here for a certain amount of time this summer.
About COMCO Wellness
COMCO Wellness is a fully integrated wellness company based in Concord, Michigan that grows, produces, packages, and fulfills products through in-house brands and private white-label opportunities.
