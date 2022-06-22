Submit Release
Newport Man Indicted on Arson and Insurance Fraud Charges

COCKE COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Newport man on arson and fraud charges. 

In December, TBI agents joined the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred at a home in the 100 block of Bybee Road in Newport. Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. During the course of the investigation, information was developed identifying Jamey J. Scroggins (DOB: 3/6/67), the owner of the home, as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

On Monday, the Cocke County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Scroggins with two counts of Arson and one count of Insurance Fraud. This afternoon, he was arrested and booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

