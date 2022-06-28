Best Medical International, Inc. and TeamBest Global Companies Announce Hiring of Four New Business Advisors
Best Medical International, Inc. welcomes new Sr. Business Advisor Volker Stieber and new Business Advisors Timothy Prosser, Stephen Sledge and Paco Hernandez
Peter Vaccine, Head of Global Business Dev. & Krishna Suthanthiran, President of TBG welcome new Business Advisors to further TBG & Best Cure Foundation’s expansion into Linear Accelerator business.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Medical International, Inc. (BMI) is pleased to welcome new Sr. Business Advisor Volker Stieber, as well as new Business Advisors Timothy Prosser, Stephen Sledge and Francisco (Paco) Hernandez to the team at BMI and all TeamBest Global Companies. All four advisors will work closely with Krishan Suthanthiran, Founder and President of BMI, as well as with the Global TeamBest Management.
— Krishan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
VOLKER STEIBER, SR. BUSINESS ADVISOR
Volker's initial focus will be to advise on the development and manufacturing of a new line of advanced economical Linear Accelerators for cancer treatment. He will also participate in the company’s growth strategies encompassing the many products and services offered by BMI.
Volker brings over 40 years of experience in Radiation Oncology with more than 25 years of Senior Management experience as Executive Officer in various divisions of the world’s largest suppliers of medical equipment. He successfully led a multinational medical division as President & CEO and turned it into a world leader as a medical device and software company in Radiation Oncology. In the past, Volker held the title of President & CEO of Siemens Medical Laboratories, President of the Global Oncology business for Siemens Medical Systems, President of Elekta Oncology Limited, Global Oncology Solutions business, as well as CEO of his own business consulting company (ICS) providing strategy and business advice to several well-known medical device companies.
“I first met Volker in early 1980 when he was at Siemens Medical Laboratories and he brings a wealth of knowledge, manufacturing and business experience to TeamBest,” states Krishan Suthanthiran. “Volker will be a great asset to further support our efforts as we develop and grow our Linear Accelerator product line.”
STEPHEN SLEDGE, BUSINESS ADVISOR
Stephen will initially focus on business development, marketing, and sales of BMI products for proton/particle therapy and cyclotron applications. Additionally, Stephen will provide input into the new line of advanced economical Linear Accelerators for treating cancer and participate in the company’s growth strategies for Best Cyclotron Systems, Particle Therapy, and Proton Treatment Systems.
With over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, specifically with the commercial side of proton therapy and radiation therapy treatment systems and software, Stephen brings a wealth of business and technical competencies—including a background in physics and electrical engineering. He has also worked for several well-known global medical device companies such as Siemens Medical Systems, ELEKTA, Ion Beam Applications, ProTom, and Hitachi Particle Therapy.
“I first met Stephen Sledge nearly 10 years ago and he has shown a consistent success in taking products and initiatives to market that increased sales and market share,” states Krishan Suthanthiran. “Stephen will be a great asset working alongside the strong team of Business Advisors we have assembled here at TeamBest as we grow our Cyclotron, Particle Therapy, and Proton Therapy product line.
TIM PROSSER, BUSINESS ADVISOR
Tim will focus on the development, marketing, and commercialization of BMI’s new line of advanced economical Linear Accelerators for treating cancer. He brings nearly 40 years of expertise in the medical device industry with experience and success in service, sales, product management, marketing, education and training. In addition, Tim is well-versed in Linear Accelerator development and has been in key management positions at major Oncology companies.
Tim is a well-respected member of the Radiation Oncology community and has worked closely with ASTRO and AAPM on standards and safety committees. Tim has also worked for several global leaders in Radiation Oncology such as Siemens Medical Systems, Philips, Elekta, AKESIS, as well as in business consulting with ExecInsights, Inc.
“Tim is a highly experienced Oncology professional with a comprehensive background providing inspirational, operational, and global leadership in the Oncology Healthcare space,” says Krishan Suthanthiran. “Tim will be a great asset working alongside the strong team of Business Advisors we have assembled here at TeamBest as we grow our Linear Accelerator product line.”
PACO HERNANDEZ, TECHNICAL BUSINESS ADVISOR
Paco will focus on the development and manufacturing of BMI’s new line of advanced economical Linear Accelerators for treating cancer.
Paco has over 35 years of experience in the radiation oncology business and has worked in key roles with major medical device manufacturers such as Siemens Oncology Care Systems, Varian Medical Systems, ViewRay, and AKESIS. He brings extensive experience in LINAC development for treatment of cancer and has a proven track record in leading teams in developing innovative technical solutions and collaborating with top clinics worldwide. Paco has strong interpersonal skills leading advanced Engineering teams in the design and manufacturing of Linear Accelerators, MR-Linear Accelerators, and LINAC Control System development from concept to product launch. In addition, Paco has been granted many patents in the field of Linear Accelerator design and development.
“I am extremely pleased that Paco agreed to assist BMI as Technical Business Advisor as he brings a wealth of knowledge, manufacturing and linear accelerator domain knowledge to TeamBest,” states Krishan Suthanthiran. “Paco will be a great asset to further support our efforts as we develop and grow our Linear Accelerator product line.”
Volker, Stephen, Tim, and Paco, along with many of the TeamBest Global management team and advisors, will be attending this year’s AAPM in Washington, D.C. and ASTRO conference in San Antonio, TX. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the BMI booths to learn more about BMI's many advancements and products offered to the radiation oncology community or to discuss their particle therapy, proton and cyclotron needs.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, radiation oncology, blood irradiation, vascular therapy, imaging, and medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable and cutting-edge medical equipment and supplies to the global healthcare and research industries.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented individuals and offers thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
"Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high quality products to benefit patients around the world," states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
TeamBest Global Companies are exhibiting at the AAPM Annual Meeting, July 10-14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. at the following large island booth numbers: 4024, 4030, 4036, 5025, 5031 and 5037.
