LFG Honors 50 Years of Title IX with $50,000 Kiva Loan through the Friends of the USWNT Players Association Impact Fund

As an inaugural partner, LFG joins USWNTPA and Kiva in empowering small businesses and advancing economic justice

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of 50 years of Title IX, the filmmakers behind the feature documentary, LFG, are proud to donate $50,000 as an inaugural partner to the Friends of the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) Impact Fund. The USWNTPA announced the creation of this fund last March with the launch of a four-year partnership with Kiva to support underserved entrepreneurs and build economic justice within local communities.

“LFG brought to light the vast pay disparities in women’s sports and elevated the voices of the players who were fighting for change, not just for themselves, but for women everywhere. Joining them in carrying the mission forward was the next logical step for us,” said Abby Greensfelder, LFG producer and CEO of Everywoman Studios.

“True impact is when your film goes beyond the lives of those onscreen to inspire change in the lives of your audience. It is a great honor to connect these incredible athletes’ fight for economic justice (and recent equal pay victory!) to fuel future success within the KIVA community” said Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine, LFG directors/producers and founders of Change Content.

“LFG helped drive home the message that the United States Women’s National Team is more than a group of soccer players. It’s a group that’s passionate about their fight for equal pay and economic justice. We’re excited about this expansion of our Kiva partnership and to see the impact LFG is going to help us make,” said Becca Roux, Executive Director for the USWNTPA.

Through crowdfunding, Kiva provides microloans that empower small business owners in the United States. The Friends of USWNTPA Fund provides a way for partners, like LFG, to participate in a significant way by helping mobilize their communities to join the mission and loan alongside them. It aims to reach $2.5 million in contributions by 2025.

“Small businesses are the backbone of communities across America, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they need our support now more than ever. We are grateful to partners such as the USWNTPA and LFG, who are helping us leverage the power of microloans to make a big difference in the lives of our recipients,” said Sarah Marchal Murray, Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer at Kiva.

LFG, currently streaming on HBOMax, invites viewers, fans, and partners to become a part of the campaign by making a loan through our page. The journey toward economic justice does not end with the players’ settlement agreement for equal pay – it’s just getting started. Join us!