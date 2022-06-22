Global Affairs Canada to Make an Historic Announcement at the Kigali Summit for Malaria & Neglected Tropical Diseases
EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 23, 2022, the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases will be hosted by the Government of Rwanda and Uniting to Combat NTDs, one day ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) affect over 1.7 billion people in the world. They represent 20 infectious diseases and conditions that cause lifelong disability and trap people in generational poverty. By addressing NTDs through prevention, care and treatment, the lives of people in more than 100 countries will be improved in terms of health, education, social and economic outcomes. In Kigali, world leaders, philanthropists, scientific experts, global influencers and community champions will participate in the Summit reaffirming their commitments to finally #EndMalaria and #BeatNTDs.
During the one-day high level Summit, the Kigali Declaration and its endorsements will be celebrated. Launched on World NTD Day (January 30, 2022), the Kigali Declaration supports the World Health Organization NTD Road Map 2030 which outlines the steps needed to address the 20 NTDs in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. To date, The Kigali Declaration has been endorsed by the governments of Germany, Japan, Nigeria, Papua Guinea, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Vanuatu as well as by the African Union. The Canadian Network for NTDs has worked together with Canadian civil society and Global Affairs Canada to secure endorsements of the Kigali Declaration in Canada. The Government of Canada’s endorsement will be announced during the Summit and is expected to support greater integration of NTDs into Canada’s global health initiatives. Canada’s endorsement will highlight to the global community that women and girls should be prioritized given the disproportionate impact NTDs have on their lives.
International Development Minister, Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan stated that Canada stands “firmly behind the commitment to eliminate neglected tropical diseases by 2030 as part of our collective efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Canada’s commitment is to advocate for the integration of neglected tropical diseases when providing health services. We also need to ensure that Primary Health Care takes a gender-based approach to reduce the impact of these diseases on women and girls.”
The Honourable Senator Stanley Kutcher, who has advocated for greater Canadian engagement in global efforts to prevent and treat NTDs shares, “I am pleased that the Canadian government is signing the Kigali Declaration and recognizing the tremendous need for substantive action on the elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs). It is important that Canada demonstrates leadership in global health, and we know that even small investments have a huge impact for the billions of people negatively affected by NTDs.”
With Canada’s announcement of their engagement with ongoing global efforts to address NTDs, the government signals that it stands together with the 1 in 5 people around the world who are affected by NTDs. Achieving global health equity, especially in the wake of COVID-19, must include efforts to tackle NTDs. Through unprecedented partnerships, we have the tools to treat and prevent these ancient diseases. The endorsements from the Canadian government and civil society organisations bring the political will that has been needed to advance the global NTD priorities here in Canada.
WHAT: Canada endorses the Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases during the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases.
The Global Media Advisory for this event: https://malariantdsummit.org/media-advisory/
The Kigali Declaration for Neglected Tropical Diseases: https://100percentcommitted.com/commitments-and-endorsements/
To learn more about the Canadian Network for NTDs and the Kigali Declaration, please visit our dedicated webpage: https://cnntd.org/the-kigali-declaration-for-neglected-tropical-diseases/
WHEN: Thursday June 23rd at 8:00 am EST (14:00 Central Africa Time (GMT +2) in Kigali, Rwanda). Minister Harjit Sajjan’s video recording played following the Summit’s launch of the Kigali Declaration and prior to the high-level panel.
WHERE: Kigali, Rwanda, and via livestream at: https://bit.ly/KigaliSummitvirtualreg
WHO: The Honourable Minister Harjit Sajjan delivers a pre-recorded statement endorsing the Kigali Declaration. The Canadian High Commissioner for Canada to the Republic of Kenya, Christopher Thornley attends the Kigali Summit in person.
For More information, please contact:
Tina Lines
Canadian Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases
info@cnntd.org
A Canadian Network for Neglected Tropical Disease video advocating for the Canadian Government to sign the Kigali Declaration for NTDs.