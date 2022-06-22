Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer of Arab Fashion Council Comments on the Men’s Arab Fashion Week.

Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer, Arab Fashion Council

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commenting on the upcoming edition of Men’s Arab Fashion Week, Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Fashion Council, comments: “The Arab Fashion Council and Dubai Design District (d3) share the vision of positioning Dubai as one of the world’s most creative capitals and we celebrate this through leveraging the Arab Fashion Week’s power in showcasing local, regional and international designers, unveiling new innovative technologies, championing sustainability and being committed to continually providing our creative industry with a globally recognized B2B event to gain exposure and execute business transactions. Furthermore, with collaborations with international counterparts such as Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the French body that coordinates Paris Fashion Week, AFC hosts an exclusive showroom & presentation on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar where the Arab designers’ talent are able to connect with international buyers and Media.”

About Mohammed Aqra:

Mohammed Aqra is an American entrepreneur of Jordanian origins, born and raised in New York. He graduated from Wright State University with double degrees in International Business and International Business Law. His connection to his Arabic roots and the Middle East made him move to Dubai to fulfill his dream and help shape the fashion scene in the Arab region by developing the creative economy sector in the 22 Arabic countries. He sits on the board of various companies and specializes in investment, fintech, and business consultancy. In 2018 he joined the Arab Fashion Council as Head of Strategic Partnerships, where he demonstrated excellent skills to be appointed the Chief Strategy Officer in 2019 at 25, making him one of the youngest to occupy such an important role for an international authority. His Role at the Arab Fashion Council includes drawing with the board the short-term and long-term strategies to meet the execution of the Council's mission. His department also supports fostering the growth of the regional designers by setting up international collaborations with global companies such as Microsoft and Mattel.

In addition, Aqra oversees all the partnerships of the Arab Fashion Week, which has become one of the world's five most important fashion weeks.

In 2020, Mohammed Aqra launched "A Thread 4 Cause," an emergency network of fashion designers, in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority to support the healthcare sector during the surge of the Covid19 pandemic, by supplying locally produced PPE, to later be honored with a certificate of appreciation for his efforts and contribution from the Dubai Health Authority.

In January 2021, Aqra co-founded the Men's Arab Fashion Week, which made a significant hit globally as soon as it was launched for the first time in the history of the Arab World.

For more information visit www.arabfashioncouncil.com or www.instagram.com/arabfashioncouncil or www.mohammedaqra.com