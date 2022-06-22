Submit Release
Request for Proposals – Community Reinvestment Plan Development

The Department of Commerce seeks a consultant to develop a community reinvestment plan describing how funds will be distributed to address racial, economic, and social disparities in communities across the state created by the historical design and enforcement of state and federal criminal laws and penalties for drug possession.

Community Reinvestment Plan Development Request for Proposals (RFP)

Applications due: July 15, 2022 at 5PM Pacific Time, Olympia, Washington

