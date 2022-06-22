Submit Release
Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Congressional Deal for Child Nutrition

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 – "USDA’s child nutrition programs provide nutritious meals to America’s children. The school and other nutrition professionals who make these meals possible need additional resources and continued flexibilities as they grapple with the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic. The deal announced yesterday by Chairwoman Stabenow and Ranking Member Boozman and Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Foxx would ease uncertainty and bring a measure of relief to our schools, summer sites and child care feeding programs. I want to thank these members, as well as Chairwoman DeLauro and all of Congress for taking this important step forward. It is important to note that schools across the country still face ongoing challenges and at USDA we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to ensure kids get the nutritious meals they need and deserve."

