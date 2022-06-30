Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,821 in the last 365 days.

James Pierre’s Novel "Gambino: The Rise" Signed as Italian Film with George Gallo Directing

The Story Merchant Books logo. A purple boat with book pages for sails.

Founded by Dr. Kenneth Atchity in 2010.

Gambino: The Rise Book cover. A man sits in a chair above a puddle of blood holding a gun in his lap.

Gambino: The Rise Published April 2nd, 2015.

A photo of author James Pierre in a suit on stairs looking at the camera.

Author James Pierre

Story Merchant Author's Gangbuster's Crime Novel To Be Produced in New Deal That Sees Director George Gallo and "Green Book" Co-Writer Nick Vallelonga Attached

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Story Merchant Books reports that an Italian film based on James Pierre’s "Gambino: The Rise" was announced by veteran producer Jules Nasso at the Cannes Film Festival. The film will be directed by George Gallo ("Bad Boys", "The Comeback Trail") who is scripting it with two-time Oscar winner Nick Vallelonga ("Green Book").

Pierre’s novel dramatizes the history of the Cosa Nostra, beginning with its roots in Italy and the organizing role played by Carlo Gambino, its boss from 1957 until his death in bed in 1976 in his Long Island home. Gambino was reputed to be the inspiration for Mario Puzo’s "The Godfather". In the novel, Gambino carries a copy of Nicolo Machiavelli’s "The Prince" with him on the boat from Italy.

Story Merchant/Atchity Productions Ken Atchity, who introduced the book to Nasso, will serve as executive producer.

Vallelonga, speaking in Cannes, said that the approach he and Gallo are taking is not just that of a typical mob movie: “We’ve seen a lot of that. This is Shakespearean.” “Think 'Once Upon a Time in America',” said Nasso, whose start in the film business was as assistant to Sergio Leone. New York in the ‘50s and ‘70s will be reconstructed in Rome’s Cinecittà studios.

James commented: “What is every writer’s dream—to see their book turned into a movie validates the many years of research—and long hours in front of my keyboard—that went into bringing Gambino and his world to life. I listened to the characters, and they talked to me.”

Author James Pierre has also published "How Did Warren Buffet Succeed", and is nearly finished with "Gambino: The Triumph", his sequel to the Gambino saga. He was born and raised in Brooklyn where he witnessed as a teenager a Mafia hit that led him to a lifetime fascination with the Gambino family.

According to Variety, “the film is being produced by Nasso Productions (a Nasso-Zheng company) and fully financed by Edward Zeng and former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, with international sales handled by Minerva Pictures.”

Gambino: The Rise by James Pierre is available on Amazon.

To request a review copy or inquire for an interview with the author, please email atchity@storymerchant.com

Dr. Kenneth Atchity
Story Merchant Books
atchity@storymerchant.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

James Pierre’s Novel "Gambino: The Rise" Signed as Italian Film with George Gallo Directing

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.