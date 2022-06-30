James Pierre’s Novel "Gambino: The Rise" Signed as Italian Film with George Gallo Directing
Story Merchant Author's Gangbuster's Crime Novel To Be Produced in New Deal That Sees Director George Gallo and "Green Book" Co-Writer Nick Vallelonga AttachedLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Story Merchant Books reports that an Italian film based on James Pierre’s "Gambino: The Rise" was announced by veteran producer Jules Nasso at the Cannes Film Festival. The film will be directed by George Gallo ("Bad Boys", "The Comeback Trail") who is scripting it with two-time Oscar winner Nick Vallelonga ("Green Book").
Pierre’s novel dramatizes the history of the Cosa Nostra, beginning with its roots in Italy and the organizing role played by Carlo Gambino, its boss from 1957 until his death in bed in 1976 in his Long Island home. Gambino was reputed to be the inspiration for Mario Puzo’s "The Godfather". In the novel, Gambino carries a copy of Nicolo Machiavelli’s "The Prince" with him on the boat from Italy.
Story Merchant/Atchity Productions Ken Atchity, who introduced the book to Nasso, will serve as executive producer.
Vallelonga, speaking in Cannes, said that the approach he and Gallo are taking is not just that of a typical mob movie: “We’ve seen a lot of that. This is Shakespearean.” “Think 'Once Upon a Time in America',” said Nasso, whose start in the film business was as assistant to Sergio Leone. New York in the ‘50s and ‘70s will be reconstructed in Rome’s Cinecittà studios.
James commented: “What is every writer’s dream—to see their book turned into a movie validates the many years of research—and long hours in front of my keyboard—that went into bringing Gambino and his world to life. I listened to the characters, and they talked to me.”
Author James Pierre has also published "How Did Warren Buffet Succeed", and is nearly finished with "Gambino: The Triumph", his sequel to the Gambino saga. He was born and raised in Brooklyn where he witnessed as a teenager a Mafia hit that led him to a lifetime fascination with the Gambino family.
According to Variety, “the film is being produced by Nasso Productions (a Nasso-Zheng company) and fully financed by Edward Zeng and former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, with international sales handled by Minerva Pictures.”
Gambino: The Rise by James Pierre is available on Amazon.
To request a review copy or inquire for an interview with the author, please email atchity@storymerchant.com
