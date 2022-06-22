Submit Release
Tarps Now® Issues Guide for Protective Mesh Tarp Applications

Top Quality Stock and Custom Tarps for Over 30 Years

Company releases information supporting use of protective mesh tarp applications

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new Mesh Tarps Applications Guide for the use of Mesh Tarps, Shade Tarps and Windscreens that provide various levels of protection from the elements. They can be used for a variety of applications including your patio, construction sites, outdoor events, and more. Applications involving the use of Mesh Tarps provide great options for a host of solutions that help protect human and animals alike from damaging UV rays of the sun, or in other applications. providing privacy and security with fencing, or even covering supplies, materials, or freight in transit.

The materials utilized for Mesh Tarp Applications include polyethylene, polypropylene, and vinyl are all strong and lightweight generating shade factors that range from 40 percent up to 95 percent depending on your needs and the product. Most Mesh Tarps are fitted with strong grommets (eyelets) that are located in the corners and equally spaced between 12 to 36 inches apart, depending on the product, around the perimeter for the secure tying down of the covers. These Mesh Tarps also allow air to flow through adding to comfort of the area while helping block heavy winds and flying debris. In addition, because of the porous weave of the Mesh Tarps water will pass through, but the fabric design does help to repel heavy wind and rainfall.

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Michael Dill
Tarps Now, Inc.
sales@tarpsnow.com
+1 8888001383
