American Samoa, USA Offers Privacy through a Anonymous LLC

American Samoa Anonymous LLC is crucial for business owners and startups looking to start an LLC in American Samoa. Many people who create new business entities want to know and understand what kind of information is available to the public, and what is kept private.
You will be happy to know that establishing an LLC in American Samoa provides exceptional asset protection, simplicity and convenience, and confidentiality regulations that help ensure privacy and security.
American Samoa’s Law Allows Privacy
Keep in mind that American Samoa doesn’t require that you list the manager or member of an Anonymous LLC on the company’s state records, which is convenient. However, Registered Agents are required to know who the individual is behind an American Samoa LLC and may have to provide this information to the State or Federal authorities if the authorities request it. However, it is not public information that anyone can access via a web browser.
What Information is Public
You don’t have to know how to start a right away. A Registered Agent is a person who can help you file your application to create LLC entities in American Samoa. When you start an LLC in American Samoa, filed through a professional and experienced Registered Agent, it affords you the highest levels of privacy and confidentiality. This is because only the LLC name, along with the address and name of the Registered Agent, usually appear on the Certificate of Formation, as well as the company’s file number and the date of filing.
Here is what you receive upon making an Anonymous LLC in American Samoa:
No information regarding the managers or members is needed to be listed on the LLC’s Certificate of Formation.
The Division of Corporations in the state does not request, store or obtain any information regarding the managers and members of an LLC.
Your Registered Agent in American Samoa is required to maintain a record of a contact person for your limited liability company, which includes the contact person's name and address.
Keep in mind that the contact person has to be an actual person (not some other company) who is at least eighteen years of age.
Why Choose American Samoa
In most cases, establishing an LLC structure for your new business makes perfect sense, and American Samoa is arguably the perfect spot, especially given the privacy and anonymity it offers. If you reside elsewhere with operations in another state, and want to start an LLC in American Samoa, these two factors come together to create the best-case scenario.
Advantages of an American Samoa Anonymous LLC
A Limited Liability Company in American Samoa is a separate legal entity
Managers and members are not liable for the company’s debts as they are protected with Limited Liability
LLC has a unique pass-through tax structure
Requires just two members to incorporate or create LLC
No currency restrictions
How an LLC Member can Prove Ownership if the public records do not Contain Names
When you start an Anonymous LLC, you are not required to put the names of the members on the Certificate of Formation. Note that the fundamental terms and conditions of an LLC's ownership, management, and operation are set forth in a document called the LLC Operating Agreement. This LLC Operating Agreement can be either a written document or simply an oral understanding.
Are You Right to Desire Privacy?
There is a common myth or misconception that individuals who want privacy and anonymity are "hiding" something and are up to no good. However, keep in mind that this is utterly false.
Remember, the fact is: people have a legal and constitutional right to privacy. As a result, there is nothing to gain from publishing your personal and sensitive information for the world to see.
American Samoa LLC Online Portal
Establishing an LLC in American Samoa is convenient, simple, and quick. This is why any person from any country or US state can set up a dedicated LLC (Limited Liability Company or Corporation). You will be happy to know that American Samoa launched its “LLC Online Portal.” The Online Portal is convenient and helps potential business owners and entrepreneurs with LLC creation. You can establishing an LLC in a simple and affordable way!
