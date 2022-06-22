20220617-provider-alert-pediatric-covid-19-vaccines.pr

Contact:

Tallahassee, Fla. — Contrary to disinformation circulating, the vaccine ordering process has not changed in Florida. COVID-19 vaccine ordering – including for the 6 month to 5 year age group – has always been available to providers. Following the Emergency Use Authorization issued today, June 17, 2022, enrolled providers are able to order COVID-19 vaccines for the newest authorized age groups through Florida SHOTS.

Per this Emergency Use Authorization, the following is now authorized:

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 2-dose primary series for children ages 6 months to 5 years (25 mcg),

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 2-dose primary series for children ages 6 through 11 years (50 mcg),

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 2-dose primary series for adolescence ages 12 through 17 years (100 mcg),

Pfizer 3-dose series for children ages 6 months to 4 years (3 mcg).

Florida's decision to not participate in the cumbersome vaccine pre-ordering process never prohibited vaccine supply from being ordered or from being available in Florida.

According to the federal government, vaccines will be delivered as early as next week to:

Pharmacy partners (CVS, Walgreen’s, Publix),

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs),

Health care providers who place orders through Florida SHOTS.

The Florida Department of Health (Department) does not recommend pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children. The currently available evidence on COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years is inadequate for assessing risks and benefits.

The Department encourages parents to discuss vaccination decisions directly with their children’s health care providers, which is exactly why providers are charged with ordering the vaccines they need.

Last year, the State of Florida shifted COVID-19 response to an effective locally-led effort. COVID-19 is endemic and health care providers are charged with managing patient care. All health care providers are expected to maintain awareness of evolving COVID-19 prevention and treatment options, including:

Evusheld is a long-acting monoclonal antibody for pre-exposure prophylaxis, for immunocompromised patients, including cancer and/or transplant patients.

Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are available oral antivirals for COVID-19 treatment,

Bebtelovimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment for high-risk COVID-19 positive patients.

Health care providers can find more information about these medications and where they can be located here.

