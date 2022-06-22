Submit Release
SPOA recognizes four as Rising Stars at annual conference

School Photographers of America - Rising Star Award - Chris Barberito

Chris Barberito - Barberito Photographers - Rising Star Award Recipient

School Photographers of America - 2022 Rising Star Award Recipient - McKenna Booth

2022 Rising Star Award - McKenna Booth - Cahill Studios - Wisconsin

School Photographers of America - 2022 Rising Star Award Recipient - Bethany Zuk - Upstate Images

2022 SPOA Rising Star Award - Bethany Zuk - Upstate Images - New York

School Photographers of America - International Conference on School Photography & Yearbooks

These awards recognize just a few of the young executives making a positive difference in the school photography industry.”
— David Crandall
GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greensboro, NC - The national trade association for school photography and yearbooks, School Photographers of America (SPOA) recognized four individuals from a variety of companies as Rising Stars at the first International Conference on School Photography & Yearbooks. The awards were presented Friday, June 10, at during the association’s awards banquet and celebration at the Westin Galleria, Houston, Texas.

The four honorees are:

*Chris Barbarito, Barbarito Photographers - Louisiana
*McKenna Booth, Cahill Studios - Wisconsin
*Jordan Limerick, PhotoLynx/ImageQuix - North Carolina
*Bethany Zuk, Upstate Images - New York

The Rising Star Award recognizes up-and-coming professionals, aged 30's or younger, who show a passion for their work and a consistently high level of professional achievement. These persons demonstrate strong leadership qualities, special creativity or abilities, and a promising future in their field. The awards were presented by Bill Freeman, the SPOA Executive Board Vice President.

“As our industry begins its second century of service this year, it’s important for a new generation to take leadership,” said David Crandall, executive director, SPOA. “These awards recognize just a few of the young executives making a positive difference in the school photography industry.”

ABOUT SPOA
School Photographers of America (SPOA) was formed in 2020 on behalf of school portrait studios to advocate for and to protect their copyrights, as well as
establish and govern healthy standards and best practices for the school photography industry. This will ensure school photography remains a rich tradition in schools across North America.

To learn more about SPOA, visit www.schoolphotographersofamerica.com or email David Crandall at DavidC@schoolphotographersofamerica.com.

David Crandall
School Photographers of America
+1 6159244780
