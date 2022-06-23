Submit Release
ART ENTREPRENEUR ANDY VALMORBIDA INTRODUCES DIGITAL ART MARKETPLACE RIVER-LABS AT MUSICA NYC

JT Besins - Maggio Cipriani - DJ Nick Cohen - Andy Valmorbida

Carmen Jorda & Andy Valmorbida

Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld & Fernando Garcia

River-Labs introduces audiences to the future of art by building trust in a landscape filled with uncertainty.

Art is the utility River-Labs is an incubator for contemporary artists and gives them a compelling opportunity to increase their relevance and longevity in both the digital and physical marketplaces.”
— Andy Valmorbida
NEW YORK NY 10011, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday June 18, 2022, Australian-born and US-raised art collector and entrepreneur Andy Valmorbida introduced his newest venture River-Labs with a festive party at Musica in New York City. The over 800 revelers were treated to the masterful spinning of legendary DJ and Grammy-nominated producer David Morales and insider favorite DJ Nick Cohen.

Attracting notable figures from all facets of New York life, the party reflected the city’s evolving culture. Guests ranged from the creative field, such as artists Nemo Librizzi, Charlotte Kidd, Mickalene Thomas, and Raquel Chevremont, Peruvian sculptor Jaime Miranda Bambaren, and photographer Carter Smith, to fashion, with Fernando Garcia of Oscar de la Renta, Vladimir Roitfeld, Timo Weiland, and model Vinetria, as well as hospitality with Maggio & Giuseppe Cipriani, sports with Spanish F1 driver Carmen Jorda, and social with Carmen d’Alessio, Oliver Ripley, and Sebastian Nicolas.

Launched by Valmorbida alongside collaborators Jordan Watson from Love.Watts, Jonathan Teplitsky from Pipeline, and Stephen Sabo from Ethereal Web3, River-Labs is a groundbreaking digital marketplace offering handcrafted semi-generative NFTs from emerging and established artists. In a momentous development for the digital art world, River-Labs works will be available to be minted using credit cards with no gas fees, and owners will have the option to receive the physical copies of their works on canvas. Watson, a boundary-pushing curator with four million followers on Instagram @Love.Watts, will select prominent artists to participate in River-Labs’ program from his platform, which boasts some of the highest engagement from influential companies and individuals such as Takashi Murakami, Rihanna, and OpenSea. Pipeline, a Web3 industry leader, will execute the minting of the artworks.

A more in-depth introduction to the platform will come via an initiative at Hamptons Tech Week from July 18-21 along with the announcement of River-Labs’ first artist collaboration and the minting of its first tokens in mid-August.

About Andy Valmorbida:

Australian-born and American raised, Andy Valmorbida is an art entrepreneur, collector, and pioneer of the “pop-up” gallery model. The voice of his generation when it comes to identifying emerging art market trends and fostering contemporary talent, Valmorbida has organized over 45 pop-up exhibitions in 12 different countries. Over the past two decades, he has launched the careers of Richard Hambleton, Retna, and Futura and partnered with major international brands, public figures and art institutions, including Giorgio Armani, Amfar, Phillips, Vistajet, Bombardier Aerospace, RVCA, P Diddy, and Jimmy Iovine, just to name a few. Valmorbida cemented his entrepreneurial success by combining his creative vision with an extensive background in business and finance.

