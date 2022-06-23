Deadly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul, Afghanistan
The UNITED SIKHS condemn, in the strongest possible terms, such a violent act on a sacred space where people gather to worship and praise their creator.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNITED SIKHS is shocked by the news of violence on Gurdwara in Kabul on June 18, 2022. The Gurdwara was breached by heavily armed terrorists at 6 am local time.. In addition to a four hour gun battle, they also exploded about 20 bombs inside the Gurdwara, which completely demolished the Gurdwara.
As of this statement, one Sikh gentleman, one Gurdwara security guard and one member of the Taliban forces are among the dead. The Taliban forces were engaged in a long drawn gunfight against the terrorists in defending the Gurdwara .
There were 3 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib ji in the Gurdwara Sahib when the act took place. All of the saroops have been safely evacuated from the Gurudwara sahib.
The UNITED SIKHS condemn, in the strongest possible terms, such a violent act on a sacred space where people gather to worship and praise their creator. It is an unacceptable affront not only to the Sikhs but to all humanity.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We reaffirm our solidarity and resolve in our prayer to bring a healing to those who are suffering as a result of this terror attack. We remain united in supporting the victims and their families” said Gurvinder Singh, International Humanitarian Aid Director.
“The Gurudwara has been demolished and completely destroyed, a place which was sacred to us. Bhai S. Sawinder Singh ji martyred his life while saving the Gurudwara and Sangat. We will never forget this moment of extreme grief. Karte Parwan was the central Gurdwara of Afghanistan and the attack on it was really despicable. The attack injured several others who were hospitalized. One of Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s Swaroops was taken home by S. Raj Singh,” said Talwindar Singh, who was evacuated to Mexico under a political asylum arranged by UNITED SIKHS.
“Such terrorist act directly undermines the international peace and security and endangers global public order of human dignity” added Gurvinder.
“Such act correlates with the continuing violence against Sikhs identity, culture and religion globally because of their distinct appearance and hate driven and malicious motives of the terrorists” reminded Gurpreet Singh, CEO, UNITED SIKHS.
As a global humanitarian and advocacy organization, UNITED SIKHS reiterates the resolve to continue to work with international partners and governments to provide humanitarian assistance and to restore the livelihood of the victims and their families.
UNITED SIKHS calls on international and intergovernmental organizations to not only condemn this act but also take positive steps in ensuring appropriate mechanisms of accountability are in place.
As a global leader with interest in the region, the United States can support by evacuating the remaining members of the Sikh and Hindu communities who are under a direction terrorist threat.
Due to this unsafe environment for the minorities in Afghanistan, UNITED SIKHS set up a food bank in that Gurdwara and arranged 141 asylum visas for Afghan minorities for relocation to Mexico. We are very grateful to the Mexican government for their compassion and generosity,” said Gurvinder Singh, International Humanitarian Aid Director.
