Fast Track Roofing Celebrates 1 Year Since Transition from Fast Track Remodeling
Since then, Fast Track Roofing has been 100% focused on meeting the needs of its roofing clients.HOUSTON , TX, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Track Roofing is pleased to announce it is celebrating its one-year anniversary after separating from Fast Track Remodeling.
Fast Track Roofing LLC was founded in 2018 by owner and CEO, Jeff Perry, with a specialization in new roof installs and repairs for investors. Since its inception, the company has also pivoted to the retail industry and has completed over 1500 roof replacements on single-family homes across Houston and surrounding areas.
Recently, the company announced it is proudly celebrating one year since transitioning to FT Roofing from Fast Track Remodeling on July 9th, 2021. Jeff made the decision to separate from Fast Track Remodeling to focus on building the number one roofing company in Houston, and the company is solely dedicated to providing high-quality service to Greater Houston area homeowners, investors, and realtors.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with our progress since our transition to a brand-new company one year ago,” says Jeff. “My goal has always been to master the roofing industry and we are 100% committed to carrying the Fast Track tradition of fast and high-quality service.”
Since last year, rave reviews have been pouring in about Fast Track Roofing’s superior services, with clients stating:
“Fast Track Roofing did a great job with our roof. The process to schedule was easy and efficient. Good communication through the project. I would highly recommend them!” – Ben Edmiston
“Phenomenal experience with Fast Track Roofing. from start to finish, they were quick to respond, no pushy salesperson, the team that replaced our roof was professional, fast but thorough and cleaned up completely! We then had a follow up visit for a thorough walk through and another sweep to clean up! Fantastic company and service all the way through!” - Kathy Hulsey
“We’d like to humbly thank our clients for their continuous support over the past year and into the future,” Jeff states. “To celebrate our eleven years of roofing and one year as Fast Track Roofing, we are updating our look, which includes a new logo and vibrant new brand colors. We hope you admire them as much as we do!”
For more information about FT Roofing, please visit https://fasttrackroofing.com/.
About Fast Track Roofing
Fast Track Roofing serves Greater Houston area homeowners, investment property owners, and Houston real estate agents in need of a new Houston roof for their clients. The company is a licensed roofing contractor by the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas and is also a proud, accredited roofing contractor by the Better Business Bureau.
About Jeff Perry
Jeff Perry is a roofer, general contractor, real estate investor, and new home builder who became passionate about construction at an early age, seeing many homes being torn down and rebuilt in his childhood neighborhood. As such, Jeff started his construction career building new homes in Houston and then in Austin, Texas. Additionally, he built more than one hundred homes before moving into the remodeling and rehabbing side of real estate.
In 2011, Jeff started with Fast Track Remodeling as a project manager and became CEO just four years later in 2015. With the help of the Fast Track Remodeling team, Fast Track completed close to 1900 rehabs while Jeff was the CEO.
Jeff boasts over 17 years of construction experience and a strong eye for detail - always striving to turn out a quality project with integrity each and every time.
