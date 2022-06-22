Latest News: Library to Award Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity to Historian of LGBTQ+ Life George Chauncey
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced today that historian George Chauncey will receive the 2022 John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity. Chauncey is the DeWitt Clinton Professor of American History at Columbia University, a position he has held since 2017, and he directs the Columbia Research Institute on the Global History of Sexualities.
