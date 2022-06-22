Brain Tumor Foundation Postpones Free MRI Brain Scans for Woodbridge, NJ
Unforeseen constraints on operations in the area lead foundation to seek new venueFORDS, N.J., UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brain Tumor Foundation (BTF), which had been scheduled to conduct free early brain tumor detection MRI screenings for residents of Woodbridge Township, today announced that it is postponing the program. Due to unforeseen constraints on their ability to operate are leading BTF to seek a new venue. The program had originally been planned in response to the unusually high number of former students, teachers and employees of Woodbridge’s Colonia High School have developed brain tumors.
Specifically, scanning sessions that had been scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, June 22, 23 and 24, as well as those scheduled for Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30, are now cancelled.
“We expect to announce a new location for these anticipated scanning sessions very soon,” said Zeesy Schnur of BTF. “We regret that this postponement has become necessary. As we have done in many places over the last 14 years, our program for the Woodbridge area was planned as a service to the community. The early detection screenings are a way of helping people in underserved communities who are concerned about their health but who lack access to MRI exams.”
BTF’s work is also part of a research project at Weill Cornell Medicine/New York-Presbyterian, which is conducting a formal IRB research study in partnership with BTF.
About the Brain Tumor Foundation
The Brain Tumor Foundation (BTF) guides and supports patients and families during the turbulent times when their lives are touched by a brain tumor. BTF educates the public about the need for early detection, while offering support groups, medical referrals and informational events such as Brain Tumor Infocon. BTF Kids, an innovative initiative for pediatric patients and their families is a project of Brain Tumor Foundation.
For more information visit https://www.braintumorfoundation.org/ or call (212) 489-0600.
