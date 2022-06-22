Spring 2022 NSCAS Post-Data Verification – Reminder
The Statewide Assessment Office and districts are currently in the middle of the FINAL data review for the Spring 2022 NSCAS Growth and NSCAS Alternate Assessment. District DACs received an email on June 16th (for NSCAS GRW) and today (for NSCAS ALT) regarding the action details districts are required to take. Please ensure corrections or confirmation the review is complete is sent to Maggie Sis (margaret.sis@nebraska.gov) before Friday, July 8, 2022.
|NSCAS POST-DATA VERIFICATION SUMMER SCHEDULE
|VENDOR
|TASK
|DIST START
|DIST DEADLINE
|STATUS
|NWEA
|
NSCAS Growth Round 1 Verification Review
Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts.
|5/9/2022
|5/13/2022
|COMPLETE
|DRC
|
NSCAS Alternate Round 1 Verification Review
Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts.
|5/23/2022
|5/24/2022
|COMPLETE
|NWEA
|
NSCAS Growth Preliminary Student Data Report Review
Districts will have access to download the report.
Last opportunity for district to make corrections.
|6/15/2022
|7/8/2022
|Current
|DRC
|
NSCAS Alternate Preliminary Student Data Report Review
Districts will have access to download the report.
Last opportunity for district to make corrections.
|6/20/2022
|7/8/2022
|Current
|ACT
|
NSCAS ACT Preliminary ADVISER Report Review
Districts will have access to the ADVISER Validation Verification Report “ACT Preliminary Report”, and
Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts.
Only opportunity for districts to make corrections.
|7/11/2022
|7/20/2022
|Upcoming
|ACT
|Final file delivered
|8/4/2022
|DRC
|
Final (ELA, Math & Science) reports/files posted to INSIGHT
*After Science Standard Setting is complete
|8/16/2022
|NWEA
|
Final (ELA, Math & Science) Student Data File
*After Science Standard Setting is complete
|8/25/2022