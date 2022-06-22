Infofree.com Adds New Features for Sales Teams
Sales leaders have complete control over their teams’ prospecting effortsOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infofree.com the leading provider of unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists, person search and CRM, today announced that it has added additional enhancements for sales teams of 5 to 5,000 users.
Access to quality sales leads is the lifeblood of every successful business. With our new functionality, Sales Leaders can distribute leads to their teams, focus on getting top producers more quality leads, and track the prospecting efforts of their entire team. It really is a game-changer for Sales Leaders who want to maximize productivity and crush their quotas.
Quality is of the utmost importance for Infofree, with each business contact going through a triple-verification quality check to ensure the highest number of viable leads are provided. In fact, databases featured on Infofree have some of the most competitive accuracy statistics on the market, with a 95 percent accurate business database, a 90 percent accurate consumer database, and an 80 percent accurate weekly ‘hot sales leads’ database. This ensures that salespeople and marketing professionals can have a steady pipeline of leads, with little wasted time on contacting leads that aren’t viable.
“We are committed to making our databases the most accurate and robust in the industry,” said John Copenhaver, President, at Infofree. “We’re constantly adding key information to our product which in turn helps our customers to find new prospects and grow their sales.”
About infofree.com
infofree.com is the leader in data quality. With the use of Yellow Pages, Websites, & Telephone Verification we can offer the most accurate Business Database in the industry. Our quality is top notch. Infofree has the only triple-verified business database among data compilers. Our database has the lowest disconnect rates and a quicker update process. We have 95% accuracy on over 15 million business records and is updated monthly. infofree also offers a consumer database of over 270 million and hundreds of other databases to choose from. Infofree is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system that helps businesses grow their sales. With Infofree’s system, you get unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists, person search and CRM.
