GLAX LLC Obtained Patents to Treat Human Diseases – Dr. Rakesh K. SrivastavaNEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLAX LLC Obtained Patents to Treat Human Diseases – Dr. Rakesh K. Srivastava
GLAX LLC is dedicated in developing emerging technologies and treatment strategies for human diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and neurological disorders. Recently, it has obtained several US, Canadian and Indian patents, and many more are pending. Dr. Rakesh Srivastava, President, and CEO, says the goal of the company is to treat human diseases by targeting specific genes / pathways which are highly dysregulated.
Development of anti-inflammatory drug is one of the focuses of the GLAX Health. Inflammation is caused by infection, allergy, autoimmune diseases, and others. The enzyme cyclooxygenase-2 (Cox-2) is highly elevated during inflammation. Cox-2 enzymes are responsible for releasing prostaglandins after infection or injury. Cox-2 inhibitors are a type of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that specifically blocks Cox-2 enzymes. Cox-2 is also induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection. Thus, selective inhibition of COX-2 may be beneficial for the treatment and prevention of these diseases. They can also relieve pain and fever.
The second target of the GLAX is the sonic hedgehog (Shh) pathway. Shh regulates neurogenesis and neural patterning during the development of the central nervous system. Dysregulation of the Shh pathway in the brain results in age-related neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Dysregulation of the Shh pathway can also cause birth defects and cancers. Other targets include Notch, TCF-LEF, Androgen, Nanog etc. All these pathways are highly dysregulated in cancers.
Dr. Rakesh Srivastava has obtained his Ph.D. degree from the University of Guelph, Canada, and MBA from the Tulane University. He has been full professor in major US universities. He has more than 30 years of experience in the field of drug development, immunology, therapeutics, nutrition, obesity, and diabetes. In addition, he specializes in management, finance, investment, human resources, and strategy.
Dr. Srivastava has successfully obtained funding from the National Institutes of Health, US Department of Defense US Army, and numerous foundations. He has published more than 350 peer-revied scientific papers and abstracts in National and International Conferences. His work on apoptosis, drug development, immunotherapy and therapeutics has been recognized by the global scientific community. According to Google Scholar, his publications have been cited more than 27,000 times with an h-index of 81. Dr. Rakesh Srivastava and his collaborators have obtained six US patents for the treatment of cancer and neurological disorders.
