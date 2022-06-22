Senator Santarsiero Secures $1 Million for Doylestown Rec Center 

BUCKS COUNTY – June 22, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $1 million in state funds he has secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for the Doylestown Township Community Recreation Center.

“I’d like to thank Governor Wolf for supporting my request to dedicate RACP funds for the Doylestown Township Community Recreation Center project, which will provide a place for residents and community groups to meet and will offer a variety of programs to keep people of all ages physically fit and active,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “The community center will not only benefit Doylestown Township residents, but the broader central Bucks region.”

The project will include construction of a multi-use, public community recreation center on the municipal campus in Doylestown Township. The recreation center will also include an indoor multi-function gym and classrooms.

“I am very excited for the township and very appreciative of Senator Santarsiero’s efforts,” said Doylestown Township Supervisor Barbara Lyons. “The community center will serve not only Doylestown Township but the greater central Bucks community. We believe in Doylestown Township that a hearty parks and recreation system results in a hearty and healthier community overall.”

Doylestown Township Supervisor Jennifer Herring also voiced enthusiasm for the funding, saying “Doylestown Township takes pride in providing excellent service to our community. With the $1 million RACP grant funding we will receive through the support of Senator Santarsiero and the hard work of our staff, we will be able to fund our Doylestown Township Community Center further. This community center will be home to programs designed to enhance the lives of people of all ages with sporting events, educational opportunities, and entertainment.”

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.

To learn more about RACP projects and grants, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website.

