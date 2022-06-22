MUSIC CROWNS TV ANNOUNCES MC SESSIONS WITH ELLYSSE MASON

Ellysse Mason

Emerging artist/songwriter Ellysse Mason performs on Music Crowns TV’s M.C Sessions as the series launches on Stabal TV after a 3 year hiatus.

The show is sponsored by Reach.me, an exclusive invite-only network for creators that develops, grows and enhances the reach of talented digital creators, across all platforms.

Music Crowns TV, the leading global artist discovery and promotions platform for unsigned and independent music artists launched on Stabal TV last month. Music Crowns is available to stream via the Stabal TV app on any device via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire or Roku from today. A free trial is available now.

M.C Sessions showcases some of the hottest artists doing what they do best in a totally live environment. The MC Sessions have already proved extremely successful, with content produced for Lewis Capaldi, Charlotte OC and Isaac Waddington amongst many others.

Mason is a beguiling, enchanting artist who is beginning to make serious musical waves. In the last year alone she's sold out Manchester's Deaf Institute, headlined Academy 3 and racked up over 2.5million streams of her debut single 'Hunt Me Down' on Spotify.

With her feel-good music having graced the BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music airwaves and a dedicated following allowing the artist to rack up over 400k TikTok followers, it is clear that Ellysse’s sweet sounds and masterful lyrics are resonating with listeners.

As she moves to bigger venues and festival stages, she is becoming a live act to be reckoned with. Dark, haunting melodies combine with deft guitar playing to create an ethereal, otherworldly sound that have drawn comparisons to Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish and Massive Attack. Mason makes her Kendal Calling debut this year and has supported Tom Walker, Sam Ryder and more recently Fickle Friends on tour.

Her million-streamed EP 'Hunt Me Down' marked the beginning of her move from folk roots into cinematic, atmospheric electronica, a direction she is pursuing through ambitious new material currently in production. Now based in her spiritual home of Manchester, Ellysse is a visionary artist only just beginning to find her voice.

Music Crowns has worked with over 25,000+ artists including: Lewis Capaldi, Freya Ridings, Andy Grammer, Jessie Reyez, Tash Sultana, Sir Tom Jones, Brian McKnight, Marshmello and Calum Scott to name but a few.

The pivot to streaming comes as Music Crowns realised that their audience was shifting and migrating to app-based OTT experiences. For Music Crowns to develop its audience share in these markets, it has become imperative that their channel programming be available on devices that support these platforms.

Stabal TV is the perfect partner for Music Crowns, having successfully launched into the marketplace this year. The ultimate music television platform, Stabal TV already features hundreds of hours of original music content, across all genres, in stunning 4K UHD and promises to take the viewer into the world of your favourite artists like never before.

“We are thrilled to be working with STABAL and Music Crowns to bring back the highly anticipated MC Sessions music series after a three year hiatus,” said Mark Goldman, Co-Founder & CEO of Reach, “supporting independent artists is paramount to all three companies and I couldn’t think of a more powerful combination to help these artists breakthrough and reach their full potential.”

Ellysse Mason said, ‘I had such an incredible experience working with the Music Crowns and Stabal team and cannot wait for the world to see my M.C Session on Stabal TV’.