The Place announces autumn tour of the album by SAY

Experience the ecstasy of music gigs through boundary-breaking contemporary dance created by award-winning artists Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui .

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading centre for dance performance, touring and creation The Place is pleased to announce the Autumn tour of the album by SAY, an energetic dance show bringing together the hype of underground music with the thrill of contemporary dance.

Created by dance company SAY – which comprises Sarah Golding and The Place Work Place Artist Yukiko Masui – the album is a mixture of music, personal stories and dance, featuring fast-paced and slick dance routines to original music tracks from a dynamic range of talented artists.

Speaking of the album by SAY tour, Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui highlight: "We are so delighted to be taking the album on tour. This project has been cooking since 2019 and we can't wait to show our audiences the top quality bangers on our playlist and introduce people to local music talent. We promise you'll be grooving in or out of your seat! "

Commenting on the tour announcement The Producing and Touring Team at The Place says: “We’re delighted to be bringing Sarah and Yukiko’s the album to audiences across the UK this autumn. Our new Producing and Touring team supports artists to make and tour the very best dance performances to the widest audiences. the album is a great example of a touring show that reaches new audiences to expand their understanding of what dance can be.”

SAY was borne from Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui’s ambition to rediscover the creativity that can get lost through formal training and to challenge the elitism sometimes associated with contemporary dance. Working closely with new music, artists and musicians, live beatboxing and percussion, SAY's ambition is to recreate the exciting atmosphere found at music gigs, and reach new audiences by setting contemporary dance to underground music.

As well as the indoor tour of the album by SAY taking place this autumn, audiences will be able to get their fill of the outdoor version, the album: live, coming to PoliNations and Greenwich and Docklands International Festival this September. The outdoor version is a snappy excerpt of the album featuring sounds from UK beatbox champion, MC Zani.

The autumn tour of the album by SAY will be an unmissable experience for audiences who love music, dance and everything in between.

the album by SAY Autumn Tour Dates:

The Place, London: Weds 19th & Thu 20th Oct 7:30pm (Parent and baby matinee at 11am on 20th Oct)

AMATA, Falmouth University: Sat 29th Oct 7:30pm

Running time: 60 mins

Co-produced by The Place, commissioned by The Place and DanceEast. Supported using public funding from Arts Council England

SAY the album (Trailer)