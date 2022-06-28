Best Medical International Recognizes Early Research Efforts and the Advent of Vascular Brachytherapy 30 Years Ago
I'd like to express my gratitude to Drs. Ron Waksman, Paul Teirstein, Shirish Jani, Vincent Massullo & Ian Crocker for their foresight in the establishment and success of Vascular Brachytherapy.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1992, Krishnan Suthanthiran, President and Founder of Best Medical International, Inc. (BMI), Springfield, Virginia began animal research with Dr. Ron Waksman, Interventional Cardiologist and Dr. Ian Crocker, Radiation Oncologist of Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, to find a proper treatment for coronary artery narrowing using the novel application of ionizing radiation.
In 1994, Mr. Suthanthiran partnered with Dr. Paul Teirstein, Interventional Cardiologist; Dr. Vince Massullo, Radiation Oncologist; and Dr. Shirish Jani, Medical Physicist, Scripps Clinic, LaJolla, California, to further human clinical research under Institutional Review Board oversight of Scripps Clinic, LaJolla, California. These efforts became the successful Phase I Study of Gamma Therapy for the treatment of Coronary Artery In-Stent Restenosis.
The results of the Gamma Therapy Phase I Human Clinical Trial were presented in January 1996 at the first International Vascular Brachytherapy Conference, hosted by Dr. Ron Waksman and Emory University, at JW Marriott Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. The investigational therapy substantially reduced Coronary Artery In-Stent Restenosis, propelling the new modality to worldwide interest to conduct further Phase II Human Clinical Trials.
Subsequently, Dr. Paul Teirstein and Mr. Suthanthiran planned Phase II Human Clinical Trials in March of 1997 during the American College of Cardiology Annual Meeting in Anaheim, California. In June of that year, Cordis Corporation—a Johnson & Johnson Company—licensed the Vascular Brachytherapy Technology from Best Medical International and Dr. Paul Teirstien conducted the Phase II Clinical Trials.
On November 3, 2000, the US FDA approved Vascular Brachytherapy Products of Cordis Corporation and the Novoste Beta-Cath System for the treatment of Coronary Artery In-Stent Restenosis. Since then, more than 500 treatment centers around the world have used the technology to enhance the durability of vascular interventions in patients with cardiovascular disease.
Over the last 16 years, Craig Reed, Director of Clinical-Use of Vascular Brachytherapy at Best Vascular/Novoste, has led a team in Norcross, Georgia with Mr. Suthanthiran, Best Medical International/Team Best Global in supporting and expanding the use of Vascular Brachytherapy. Dr. Ron Waksman said, “For 25 years, vascular brachytherapy continues to be the best remedy for in-stent restenosis. The Beta-Cath System technology demonstrated safety and efficacy through the years. Special thanks for the Best Vascular team that continues to support the technology and disseminate it across the USA.”
With the advent of Drug Coated/Eluting Stents in the early 2000’s, the use of Vascular Brachytherapy declined; however, there is a resurgence in the modality for an increasing population of difficult patients. “Best Medical International has been working to develop and supply technology for vascular brachytherapy since 1994. After many decades, brachytherapy continues to be a powerful restenosis treatment, helping thousands of patients each year,” states Dr. Paul Teirstein. Now, as we surpass the 30th anniversary of the beginning of Vascular Brachytherapy with Drs. Ron Waksman and Paul Teirstein, BMI acknowledges their important contributions to Coronary Vascular Brachytherapy Treatment. BMI extends thanks to these doctors and to the many participants in the clinical trials, including—with great respect, admiration and appreciation—the clinical trial volunteers.
