The CoBuilders house cleaning app could make WFH very convenient.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding home cleaning services just got modernized with the launch of The CoBuilders app, which simplifies the process of requesting cleaning services with a few button taps. After installing the app, users can immediately schedule cleaning for a date and time that works for them from their mobile devices. The CoBuilders app captures the entire process of house cleaning service in a seamless user experience.

Users can see the quote for cleaning services after entering the number of rooms and bathrooms to be cleaned. The app allows users to save the cleaning request as a draft and process it later. If satisfied with the cost, users can complete the cleaning service order. A cleaner is assigned within 24 hours, and a push notification is sent to the customer who requested cleaning service.

Users can see the profile picture of the cleaner after the cleaner has been assigned to their cleaning order. The customer can also track progress as the cleaner cleans their house. For customer safety, "The CoBuilders requires all cleaners signing up on the cleaning app to pass a criminal background check," noted Bukola Michael Nelson, CEO of The CoBuilders LLC.

Consumers can cancel a cleaning order, rate cleaners, and request a refund if unsatisfied with the cleaning job. The cost of cleaning service on The CoBuilders is benchmarked against the average cleaning cost in the marketplace and adjusted for state-specific taxes. "Customers should expect lower house cleaning costs in the future as we invest in more technologies and earn trust in the market," noted Nelson.

The CoBuilders LLC, a Fort-Worth-based tech company, designed the app. CEO Bukola Michael Nelson is a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and product innovation enthusiast. "Folks looking for software tailored for increased productivity while working from home would find The CoBuilders house cleaning app a great solution," stated Nelson.

House cleaning service made easy. The CoBuilders offers a complete start-to-finish house cleaning process for every home in the United States. Spend more time doing the things you love — we'll take care of the rest. Get 10% off your first order. And be on the lookout for more services that make your house cleaning experience fun.

