Tazewell Woman Indicted, Charged with Arson

HANCOCK COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Tazewell woman accused of arson.  

In May 2021, TBI agents joined the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Alanthus Hill Volunteer Fire Department in investigating a structure fire that occurred in the 4900 block of Powell River Road in Tazewell. Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. During the course of the investigation, information was developed identifying Mary Eileen Weeks (DOB: 10/21/60) as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Last week, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Weeks with one count of Arson. This morning, she was arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

