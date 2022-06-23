Submit Release
LendingPad Welcomes Frank Tuttle as Compliance Technology Architect

LendingPad Corp

Former Mavent Founder and New Day CIO Joins LOS

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, the modern loan origination system named G2 Spring 2022 Momentum Builder leader, today announced that Frank Tuttle has been hired to serve in a technical compliance leadership role. Frank’s illustrious career includes leadership roles at automated compliance providers Mavent, where he was a founder, and ComplianceEase. Frank pairs vendor tenure with lender experience, such as serving as chief information officer at New Day, and senior vice president of mortgage technology at loanDepot. Frank’s entrepreneurial approach complements LendingPad’s commitment to “reimagine lending” with a next generation approach to automating compliance.


Frank explained his decision to join LendingPad by harkening back to principles forged early on. “My engineering education instilled a deep commitment and appreciation for ethics, integrity, capability and professionalism,” Frank said. “LendingPad holds true to values that are important to me. This is a growing team of professionals committed to treating the customer as a partner.”


Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy, added that it is “humbling to have someone of Frank’s stature join,” but that it is “time to get excited about the next chapter of the mortgage industry as new vendors are bringing new energy.”

About LendingPad®

LendingPad® is a modern loan origination system (LOS) serving lenders and brokers. LendingPad’s solutions elevate the efficiency, compliance, and information security of these institutions. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) and the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a Member of the Mortgage Banker's Association (MBA), the MISMO organization and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to https://www.lendingpad.com/, or call (800) 900-2823.

